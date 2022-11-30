ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 2, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. What a merger between Kroger and Albertsons could mean for Alaska....
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: How Homelessness is a Statewide Issue

It’s a bad convergence-cold weather, darkness and a growing need for shelter for vulnerable Alaskans, at a time when the pinch of inflation is making it more challenging for service providers to keep their doors open.. As we head into the toughest part of the winter season, how well are services aimed at those experiencing homelessness keeping up with demand across the state and how can Alaskans help? We’ll discuss extending a hand to those in need on the next Talk of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Jeep to Joint: How a Filipino-Hawaiian family leveled up their food truck in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

Donna-Flor Manalo and her family’s life transformed when they moved from Hawaii to Alaska–cultivating new passions and businesses. Manalo’s family created a food truck a.k.a “jeepney,” which refers to the inspiration of a public transportation vehicle commonly used in the Philippines. With Alaska’s abundance of opportunities and Donna Flor’s love for Hawaiian and Filipino culture, her and her family established Jeepney Filipino-Hawaiian Fusion Food.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. For only the second time on record, Alaska had no fatal...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska Native corporations embroiled in legal dispute over millions of dollars in carbon credit revenue

A dispute among Alaska Native corporations about carbon credit revenue is now in court. Three Native corporations are suing three others, who’ve made at least $100 million and likely more selling carbon credits. The corporations suing say they want their share under a four-decades-old revenue sharing agreement. The corporations selling carbon credits say that revenue should be treated differently and is not subject to the agreement.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska certifies November election results

The Alaska Division of Elections certified this month’s general election on Wednesday. Candidates now have until the end of the day Monday, Dec. 5, to request a recount. In a recount, ballots for a particular race are counted again using scanners in Juneau, according to division director Gail Fenumiai. One precinct is also randomly selected to be hand counted, which is a way of validating the results against the scanners.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy