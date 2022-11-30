Read full article on original website
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. What a merger between Kroger and Albertsons could mean for Alaska....
Talk of Alaska: How Homelessness is a Statewide Issue
It’s a bad convergence-cold weather, darkness and a growing need for shelter for vulnerable Alaskans, at a time when the pinch of inflation is making it more challenging for service providers to keep their doors open.. As we head into the toughest part of the winter season, how well are services aimed at those experiencing homelessness keeping up with demand across the state and how can Alaskans help? We’ll discuss extending a hand to those in need on the next Talk of Alaska.
Alaska’s 2nd fatality-free year of commercial fishing could be part of a trend
There were no fatalities within Alaska’s commercial fishing fleets this year, for only the second time on record. The U.S. Coast Guard says the credit belongs to the fishermen themselves. It’s the first time since 2015 that Alaska has gone a year without a commercial fishing death. The Coast...
Alaska officials hope switch to stronger opioid reversal drug will help quell rise in fentanyl
Naloxone is the overdose-reversing drug that is becoming more and more prevalent as the nation battles an opioid epidemic. Alaska State Troopers carry naloxone in case they need to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids. For a while, they were using Narcan, a brand name as synonymous to naloxone as Kleenex is to tissues.
Former Alaska couple ordered to pay $1.47M for fraud against Yakutat elder
A former Alaska couple has been ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million for taking money from a Yakutat elder. State officials say the couple took hundreds of thousands of dollars and used it to retire early and buy a home in Texas. A decade ago, Carla Sigler, a former Tanana...
Jeep to Joint: How a Filipino-Hawaiian family leveled up their food truck in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA
Donna-Flor Manalo and her family’s life transformed when they moved from Hawaii to Alaska–cultivating new passions and businesses. Manalo’s family created a food truck a.k.a “jeepney,” which refers to the inspiration of a public transportation vehicle commonly used in the Philippines. With Alaska’s abundance of opportunities and Donna Flor’s love for Hawaiian and Filipino culture, her and her family established Jeepney Filipino-Hawaiian Fusion Food.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. For only the second time on record, Alaska had no fatal...
‘You can pretty much name your price’: Critic says Kroger-Albertsons merger would hurt Alaskans
More than a month after announcing that Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores will merge, the corporations have no explanation for how it will affect Fred Meyer and Safeway customers in Alaska. The corporations announced the merger agreement Oct. 14, posting online video statements from their CEOs. “The combination of Kroger...
Alaska Native corporations embroiled in legal dispute over millions of dollars in carbon credit revenue
A dispute among Alaska Native corporations about carbon credit revenue is now in court. Three Native corporations are suing three others, who’ve made at least $100 million and likely more selling carbon credits. The corporations suing say they want their share under a four-decades-old revenue sharing agreement. The corporations selling carbon credits say that revenue should be treated differently and is not subject to the agreement.
EPA edges closer to banning Pebble Mine in Alaska. A veto is now just one step away.
Federal regulators are one step away from action that would protect the Bristol Bay watershed and crush the dreams of those who want to see a mine developed to extract ore from the massive Pebble deposit in Southwest Alaska. Casey Sixkiller, the Region 10 administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency,...
Alaska certifies November election results
The Alaska Division of Elections certified this month’s general election on Wednesday. Candidates now have until the end of the day Monday, Dec. 5, to request a recount. In a recount, ballots for a particular race are counted again using scanners in Juneau, according to division director Gail Fenumiai. One precinct is also randomly selected to be hand counted, which is a way of validating the results against the scanners.
