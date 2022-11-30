Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Syria Resisting Russia's Efforts to Broker Turkey Summit, Sources Say
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. However two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and...
Israel says it will deport Palestinian lawyer to France
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Thursday announced it has stripped a Palestinian lawyer of his Jerusalem residency and plans to deport him to France, saying the man is an activist in a banned militant group. The decision by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked underscored the fragile status of Jerusalem’s Palestinians,...
World Cup Has Been a 'Decisive Blow' to Israel: Envoy
Moroccan and Tunisian fans have displayed "Free Palestine" flags at games
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Ukraine War Role, but Says It's Open to Potential Talks
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and NATO of playing a direct and dangerous role in the Ukraine war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow which it could not ignore. Russia's top diplomat, speaking on Thursday during his annual news...
Matt Hancock in demand as guest speaker for local Tory events, say MPs
Hancock’s potential to raise funds for party coffers creates dilemma after whip was withdrawn due to I’m a Celebrity appearance
Stormont: Who is minding the shop without any ministers?
Northern Ireland's ministers left office at the end of October and since then Stormont's nine government departments have been left in the hands of senior civil servants. But, who are the officials running Northern Ireland?. With no ministers in place, the powers of civil servants are severely limited. They can...
Sturgeon breached ministerial code over ferry meeting, say Tories
The Scottish Conservatives have called on Nicola Sturgeon to refer herself for "clear breaches" of the ministerial code during the ferries fiasco. They have accused the first minister of failing to properly record a meeting with the then Ferguson Marine shipyard owner Jim McColl in May 2017. The party also...
Jennifer Garner, John Legend Attend Lavish U.S. State Dinner for France's Macron
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for celebrities, lawmakers, and titans of industry at the White House's first state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron. The dinner is the crowning social event of a trip aimed at showing Biden's commitment...
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Urges Government to Hold Talks Over Snap Polls
LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the government to hold talks to decide a date for an early election to end an impasse that has stoked political instability since his ousting in April. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been leading a countrywide agitation, demanding...
UN Seeks $1.72 Billion Next Year to Aid Venezuelan Migrants, Refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now scattered...
Ukraine Sacks Engineer Accused of Collaborating at Occupied Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine sacked a top engineer at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Russian forces, and urged other Ukrainian staff at the plant to remain loyal to Kyiv. The head of state nuclear energy firm Energoatom made the appeal a day after...
Israel’s Netanyahu puts hardliner in charge of settlements
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s designated prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced a coalition deal that will give a hardline, pro-settler party control over a number of key government ministries and a senior role in overseeing the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. The agreement...
Spanish Police Believe Origin of Letter Bombs Was City of Valladolid - Source
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police said six letter bombs sent to high profile targets in recent days appeared to have been posted from the northern city of Valladolid, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Saturday. The devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Ukrainian...
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
Russia, Belarus Defence Ministers Hold Talks in Minsk - State Media
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin, the state-run Belta news agency said on Saturday. The two sides discussed bilateral military cooperation and amended an agreement on the "joint provision of regional security", it said, without providing further detail. Russia and Belarus...
