On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO