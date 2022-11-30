ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Blotter for Thursday, December 1, 2022

On 12/01/22 at 8:44 p.m. in the 11800 block of Harris Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Steven William Borman, 69, on suspicion of 1) hit and run and 2) driving under the influence. On 12/01/22 at 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kaiser Rd NW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Christy...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
MASON COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Detectives Arrest Suspect in Cold Case Homicide

On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.
MARYSVILLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies

Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft

The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Convicted of Theft Charged With Escape After Allegedly Failing to Report to Lewis County Jail

A Centralia man convicted on a theft charge in September now faces a felony escape charge after he allegedly failed to report to the Lewis County Jail to serve his sentence. The defendant, Daniel Joseph Widders, 36, was initially charged with second-degree theft in May for a September 2021 incident where Widders’s business, Widders Lawn Maintenance, took a $1,000 deposit for a job that Widders never completed.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested Following Stabbing in Grays Harbor County

A man was arrested Monday following a stabbing incident that occurred early that morning in Montesano. The Montesano Police Department received a call just after 6 a.m. that a 45-year-old man had been stabbed at a residence on the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue by a male subject who fled the scene according to an MPD news release.
MONTESANO, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Raping an 81-Year-Old in Cowlitz County

A 57-year-old Kelso man is charged with raping an 81-year-old person earlier this month. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen told The Daily News that Shawn Allen McCoy is charged with one count of rape and is expected to be in Cowlitz County Superior Court at 2 p.m. Thursday. A...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

