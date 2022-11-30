Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, December 1, 2022
On 12/01/22 at 8:44 p.m. in the 11800 block of Harris Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Steven William Borman, 69, on suspicion of 1) hit and run and 2) driving under the influence. On 12/01/22 at 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kaiser Rd NW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Christy...
thejoltnews.com
I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified
Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
Chronicle
Sirens: Arrested for Trespassing After Racist Remarks; Disputes; Assaults; DUI Arrest
• A game console was reported stolen from the 100 block of South Silver Street just before 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. The case is under investigation. • A theft involving the fraudulent cashing of checks was reported in the 1300 block of South Gold Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 1. The case is under investigation.
Seattle police arrest man after November domestic violence incident and shooting
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man after he allegedly shot at police in November while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her.
everettpost.com
Detectives Arrest Suspect in Cold Case Homicide
On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft
The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor
Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
Tri-City Herald
Is this Teekah Lewis? Tacoma police, family release age-progressed photo of missing girl
The 1999 disappearance of Teekah Lewis in Tacoma is among the city’s most well-known missing persons cases. Leads have surfaced and sunk, but the family of the girl, who would now be 26 years old, has never stopped searching. “We’ll never give up,” Teekah’s mother, Theresa Czapiewski, said Thursday....
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Convicted of Theft Charged With Escape After Allegedly Failing to Report to Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man convicted on a theft charge in September now faces a felony escape charge after he allegedly failed to report to the Lewis County Jail to serve his sentence. The defendant, Daniel Joseph Widders, 36, was initially charged with second-degree theft in May for a September 2021 incident where Widders’s business, Widders Lawn Maintenance, took a $1,000 deposit for a job that Widders never completed.
Chronicle
Man Arrested Following Stabbing in Grays Harbor County
A man was arrested Monday following a stabbing incident that occurred early that morning in Montesano. The Montesano Police Department received a call just after 6 a.m. that a 45-year-old man had been stabbed at a residence on the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue by a male subject who fled the scene according to an MPD news release.
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
q13fox.com
SPD: Convicted felon found in a stolen truck with his pants down near elementary school; drugs seized
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a partially nude man who they say was passed out inside a stolen pickup truck parked near an elementary school in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police say a brick of cocaine was among some of the drugs seized from the truck. Officers responded to calls...
kentreporter.com
Renton suspect arrested for 1998 cold case homicide of Marysville woman
In her 19 years of life, Jennifer Brinkman was known in the Marysville community as somebody eager to make friends. She frequented the local library. The young woman was found dead in her bedroom in 1998. It would be 24 years before police identified a suspect in her violent killing.
Man killed after carjacking semi-truck in Thurston County identified
A man who carjacked a semitruck in Thurston County on Nov. 18 and later crashed the vehicle on Interstate 5, has been identified. Neil A. Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. About 2 p.m....
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping an 81-Year-Old in Cowlitz County
A 57-year-old Kelso man is charged with raping an 81-year-old person earlier this month. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen told The Daily News that Shawn Allen McCoy is charged with one count of rape and is expected to be in Cowlitz County Superior Court at 2 p.m. Thursday. A...
q13fox.com
Drastically different opening statements during criminal trial for Pierce County Sheriff
Defense, prosecution offer different opening statements during criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff. Opening statements were delivered on Wednesday in the closely-watched criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. From the start, the jury was presented with two radically different versions of the confrontation at the heart of the case.
