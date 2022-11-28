Read full article on original website
After the cold front – a chilly Saturday morning across the Chicago area
The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.
“Split-Flow” Aloft
Polar jet stream over Chicago area map depicts 30,000-foot jet stream flow aloft and low-level/surface temp distribution. With “Split-flow” aloft, Saturday the polar jet stream reaches down just south of the Great Lakes, allowing the southern edge of Arctic-source cold air to ease into the Chicago area. Later this weekend into next week, the southern Subtropical Jet Stream will become more prominent here, as the Polar Jet recedes back north to the U.S./Canadian border. This will allow more “seasonable” temps back into our area – the “normal” high/low temps here the first week of December run in the upper 30s to around 40 for a high and upper 20s for low temps.
A mild Friday to be replaced by another rapid temperature drop Saturday
Temperatures resurge 16 to 20 degrees on Friday, reaching the mid 50s on roaring south winds with gusts potentially building to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts will continue early Saturday, with a direction shift to the west-northwest that will quickly drop temperatures Friday night. A cold front arrives overnight Friday which will drop temperatures from near 50 at midnight to the low 20s by sunrise Saturday morning. Rain showers are possible Friday night as mild air transitions to cold. Saturday afternoon temperatures will only rebound to the upper 20s.
Brief, windy Plains warmup Thursday arrives in Chicago late Friday afternoon
How much warmer Thursday across the Plains than same time Wednesday?. Local area Friday high temperatures—likely the last 50s we see for a long time.
What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than Chicago?
What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than it is in Chicago or in Illinois?. The temperature of the sun is not a factor. I assume you are asking why air temperatures in Las Vegas are usually warmer than they are in Chicago. It has to do with the different climates of the two cities: Las Vegas has a much warmer climate.
Friday Forecaster: Sweet 10-year-old reports Friday’s weather!
CHICAGO — 10-year-old Leonore Davis from Coles Elementary School joins us in the studio to give Friday’s weather forecast. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
‘The Sound of Music’ at Paramount Theatre
The Sound of Music is one of the most beloved and well known musicals of all time. And now you can catch it at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.
Man charged after allegedly pushing 28-year-old off CTA platform
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform. At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing...
