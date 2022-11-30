ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coloradopolitics.com

10th Circuit reinstates Denver attorney's challenge to protection order law

A Denver attorney will be able to challenge the constitutionality of Colorado's law governing civil protection orders, which shield protected parties from stalking and harassment, the federal appeals court based in Denver ruled on Wednesday. Regina T. Drexler became subject to a permanent protection order in 2015 after a judge...
DENVER, CO
A 2023 K-12 public education reckoning | NOONAN

The 2023 General Assembly provides the space for a K-12 public education reckoning. With new legislators from new districts, the time is right to bring fresh ideas to the worn-out table. The current system is a mess. It’s structured on SB10-191, a faulty student and teacher assessment platform sponsored by...
DENVER, CO
CU to hire Perlmutter's chief of staff at $325,000 per year

As the governor is proposing the highest tuition increase in the last four years, the University of Colorado is about to create a new position paying $325,000 in base salary per year for the chief of staff for retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter. With a standard benefits package, Piper's pay...
Republican State Sen. Bob Rankin to step down

Sen. Bob Rankin announced Thursday he intends to resign from the state Senate, effective the day after the 2023 legislative session begins. Rankin, R-Carbondale, was first elected to the Colorado House in 2012 to serve House District 57, which covers northwestern Colorado, until Jan. 2019. A vacancy committee for Senate...
COLORADO STATE

