The teen who was refused the chance to be with her dad as he was executed says the ‘justice system failed me’
Khorry Ramey entered the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday morning to visit her father, Kevin Johnson, for a final time. The prison guards would not allow them to embrace, but the 19-year-old was permitted to bring her 2-month-old son, Kaius. Ramey said Johnson wept. "We had a...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit reinstates Denver attorney's challenge to protection order law
A Denver attorney will be able to challenge the constitutionality of Colorado's law governing civil protection orders, which shield protected parties from stalking and harassment, the federal appeals court based in Denver ruled on Wednesday. Regina T. Drexler became subject to a permanent protection order in 2015 after a judge...
coloradopolitics.com
The University of Colorado engorges its bureaucracy | Denver Gazette
The optics — as they say in the political world — couldn’t be worse for CU. No, we’re not talking about the miserable season the Buffs are having on the gridiron. We’re talking about the headline-making blunder by the university’s front office this week.
coloradopolitics.com
A 2023 K-12 public education reckoning | NOONAN
The 2023 General Assembly provides the space for a K-12 public education reckoning. With new legislators from new districts, the time is right to bring fresh ideas to the worn-out table. The current system is a mess. It’s structured on SB10-191, a faulty student and teacher assessment platform sponsored by...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse elected to House Democrats' No. 5 leadership post, in charge of messaging
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse won election Thursday to lead the House Democrats' messaging arm, putting the Lafayette Democrat in the No. 5 elected spot on his party's leadership team in the chamber. Neguse was elected without opposition as chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, a newly created...
coloradopolitics.com
Mandatory recount ordered in congressional race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday ordered a mandatory recount of the results in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch. Under Colorado law, a recount is mandatory if the margin between the two top-finishers is 0.5%...
coloradopolitics.com
CU to hire Perlmutter's chief of staff at $325,000 per year
As the governor is proposing the highest tuition increase in the last four years, the University of Colorado is about to create a new position paying $325,000 in base salary per year for the chief of staff for retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter. With a standard benefits package, Piper's pay...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit of toothless detainee allegedly unable to eat in Jeffco jail
A federal judge last month dismissed the claims of a toothless detainee in the Jefferson County jail who sued the sheriff and the jail's medical and food contractors over an inability to eat the meals they provided him without his mouth bleeding or hurting. Brian L. Brackett, who entered the...
coloradopolitics.com
Republican State Sen. Bob Rankin to step down
Sen. Bob Rankin announced Thursday he intends to resign from the state Senate, effective the day after the 2023 legislative session begins. Rankin, R-Carbondale, was first elected to the Colorado House in 2012 to serve House District 57, which covers northwestern Colorado, until Jan. 2019. A vacancy committee for Senate...
