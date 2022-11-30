The new SES-21 satellite for SES is now operational at the orbital position of 131 degrees West, after launching on October 4, 2022 — after reaching its final fixed position and completing testing, SES will begin transitioning customers to the new satellite. SES-21 will enable SES to continue delivering C-band broadcast and radio services to millions of American homes, as well as provide other critical network communications services to the United States.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO