Spacecom + Orbit Communication Systems establish record-breaking performance tests of airborne terminals on the AMOS-17 satellite

Spacecom (TASE: SCC), owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), have completed a series of record-breaking performance tests of Orbit’s MPT30 and MPT46, multi-purpose, airborne satellite terminals. The systems successfully completed the trials via Spacecom’s AMOS-17 digital satellite’s Ka-band. Orbit’s MPT30...
Momentus’ Vigoride OTV integrated with SpaceX Falcon 9 for December launch

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) has completed the integration of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle that will be used for the Transporter-6 mission that is targeted for launch in December. This flight will mark Momentus’ second demonstration mission of its Vigoride OSV. Mission...
UPDATE 2: SpaceX stands down from launch of the HAKUTOR-R mission to the moon and NASA’s Lunar Flashlight smallsat

SpaceX was targeting Thursday, December 1st., for a Falcon 9 launch of ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, however, after further inspections of the launch vehicle and data review, SpaceX is standing down from Falcon 9’s launch of ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. A new target launch date will be shared once confirmed.
SES-21 now operational to serve CONUS

The new SES-21 satellite for SES is now operational at the orbital position of 131 degrees West, after launching on October 4, 2022 — after reaching its final fixed position and completing testing, SES will begin transitioning customers to the new satellite. SES-21 will enable SES to continue delivering C-band broadcast and radio services to millions of American homes, as well as provide other critical network communications services to the United States.
