Spacecom + Orbit Communication Systems establish record-breaking performance tests of airborne terminals on the AMOS-17 satellite
Spacecom (TASE: SCC), owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), have completed a series of record-breaking performance tests of Orbit’s MPT30 and MPT46, multi-purpose, airborne satellite terminals. The systems successfully completed the trials via Spacecom’s AMOS-17 digital satellite’s Ka-band. Orbit’s MPT30...
Momentus’ Vigoride OTV integrated with SpaceX Falcon 9 for December launch
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) has completed the integration of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle that will be used for the Transporter-6 mission that is targeted for launch in December. This flight will mark Momentus’ second demonstration mission of its Vigoride OSV. Mission...
UPDATE 2: SpaceX stands down from launch of the HAKUTOR-R mission to the moon and NASA’s Lunar Flashlight smallsat
SpaceX was targeting Thursday, December 1st., for a Falcon 9 launch of ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, however, after further inspections of the launch vehicle and data review, SpaceX is standing down from Falcon 9’s launch of ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. A new target launch date will be shared once confirmed.
SES-21 now operational to serve CONUS
The new SES-21 satellite for SES is now operational at the orbital position of 131 degrees West, after launching on October 4, 2022 — after reaching its final fixed position and completing testing, SES will begin transitioning customers to the new satellite. SES-21 will enable SES to continue delivering C-band broadcast and radio services to millions of American homes, as well as provide other critical network communications services to the United States.
Rocket Lab’s new subsidiary, Rocket Lab National Security, to serve defense and intelligence community
Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a launch and space systems company, has created a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary to serve the defense and intelligence community — Rocket Lab National Security LLC (RLNS) will deliver launch services and space systems capabilities to the U.S. government and allies. Since the Company’s first...
