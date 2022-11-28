Read full article on original website
fresnoalliance.com
Victory for Yokuts Valley
The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
Ferocious winter storm to blast Sierra Nevada with 1-3 feet of snow, 50-100 MPH winds
A significant winter storm is bearing down on Northern California Thursday, with dangerous conditions expected across the Sierra Nevada.
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tuolumne County (Tuolumne County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Tuolumne County. Authorities confirmed that one person was killed due to the accident.
Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County
Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Senior Menu & Activities for December 2022
The Mariposa Senior Center is available for meetings, family gatherings or parties. on Saturdays and Sundays. Call Mariposa Golden Agers at (209) 966-6910 for more information. Senior Menu for December 2022. (Meals Start at 12 Noon) Please call 742-7182 before 10:30 A.M. for reservations.
Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA
Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
Picture from Oak Fire named one of Time's top 100 photos of 2022
An image of the devastating flames of the Oak Fire, which tore through parts of Mariposa County, has been named one of Time's Top 100 Photos of the Year.
GV Wire
Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
montanarightnow.com
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Man dies after a truck crashes into a tree in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died in Tuolumne County after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora Office. The CHP said that at 8:08 a.m. reports came in of a white pickup truck crashing into a tree along State Route 108. When officers […]
mymotherlode.com
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
mymotherlode.com
Additional Guilty Pleas In Caltrans Bid Rigging Scandal
Sacramento, CA — A Central valley contractor is the latest person to plead guilty in connection to a bid-rigging and bribery scheme in connection to Caltrans road improvement and repair contracts. We reported in April that Choon Foo “Keith” Yong, a high-ranking manager who oversaw contracts for Caltrans, the...
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
