ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
fresnoalliance.com

Victory for Yokuts Valley

The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center

Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
TUOLUMNE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County

Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Mariposa County Senior Menu & Activities for December 2022

The Mariposa Senior Center is available for meetings, family gatherings or parties. on Saturdays and Sundays. Call Mariposa Golden Agers at (209) 966-6910 for more information. Senior Menu for December 2022. (Meals Start at 12 Noon) Please call 742-7182 before 10:30 A.M. for reservations.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
MADERA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA

Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
COLUMBIA, CA
GV Wire

Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno

Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
FRESNO, CA
montanarightnow.com

Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California

Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
SIDNEY, MT
mymotherlode.com

Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes

Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Additional Guilty Pleas In Caltrans Bid Rigging Scandal

Sacramento, CA — A Central valley contractor is the latest person to plead guilty in connection to a bid-rigging and bribery scheme in connection to Caltrans road improvement and repair contracts. We reported in April that Choon Foo “Keith” Yong, a high-ranking manager who oversaw contracts for Caltrans, the...
SANGER, CA
fresyes.com

POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno

Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy