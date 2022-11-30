ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

WSET

Man charged in Buena Vista father's murder, arson found guilty by jury

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — A jury in the case of a Rockbridge County man charged with killing his father and setting his home on fire has made their decision. On Thursday, the Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Elrod said Jonathan Patterson was found guilty by the jury on first-degree murder and arson charges.
BUENA VISTA, VA

