Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Man charged in Buena Vista father's murder, arson found guilty by jury
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — A jury in the case of a Rockbridge County man charged with killing his father and setting his home on fire has made their decision. On Thursday, the Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Elrod said Jonathan Patterson was found guilty by the jury on first-degree murder and arson charges.
WSET
Search of Covington man's home leads to seizure of narcotics, 4,000+ rounds of ammo, more
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the arrest and eight different charges of a 43-year-old man following a search warrant for his home. On Nov. 3, members of the Sheriff's Office and Alleghany Highlands Drug Taskforce assisted The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
Comments / 0