World Cup Golden Boot: Mbappe, Messi, Rashford and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022
The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022.
Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker , who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia.
Fifa hands out a gold, silver and bronze prize for goalscorers. Previously players with the same number of goals would share awards, but nowadays they are split by tie-breakers: first, who scored the fewest penalties; then who collected the most Fifa-approved assists; then who has played the fewest minutes.
List of top scorers at 2022 World Cup
Player
Goals (penalties)
Assists
Kylian Mbappe (France)
5
1
Alvaro Morata (Spain)
3
1
Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)
3
1
Marcus Rashford (England)
3
0
Bukayo Saka (England)
3
0
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)
3
0
Richarlison (Brazil)
3
0
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
3 (1)
1
Enner Valencia (Ecuador)
3 (1)
0
19 players
2
-
List of previous Golden Boot winners
|World Cup
|Top goalscorer
|Goals
|Runner(s)-up
|Goals
|Third place
|Goals
|1930 Uruguay
|Guillermo Stabile
|8
|Pedro Cea
|5
|Bert Patenaude
|4
|1934 Italy
|Oldrich Nejedly
|5
|Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio
|4
|None
|—
|1938 France
|Leônidas
|7
|Gyorgy Sarosi, Gyula Zsengeller, Silvio Piola
|5
|None
|—
|1950 Brazil
|Ademir
|8
|Oscar Miguez
|5
|Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra
|4
|1954 Switzerland
|Sandor Kocsis
|11
|Josef Hugi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst
|6
|None
|—
|1958 Sweden
|Just Fontaine
|13
|Pele, Helmut Rahn
|6
|None
|—
|1962 Chile
|Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez
|4
|None
|—
|None
|—
|1966 England
|Eusebio
|9
|Helmut Haller
|6
|Valeriy Porkujan, Geoff Hurst, Ferenc Bene, Franz Beckenbauer
|4
|1970 Mexico
|Gerd Muller
|10
|Jairzinho
|7
|Teofilo Cubillas
|5
|1974 West Germany
|Grzegorz Lato
|7
|Andrzej Szarmach, Johan Neeskens
|5
|None
|1978 Argentina [50]
|Mario Kempes
|6
|Teófilo Cubillas
|5
|Rob Rensenbrink
|5
|1982 Spain
|Paolo Rossi
|6
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|5
|Zico
|4
|1986 Mexico
|Gary Lineker
|6
|Emilio Butragueno, Careca, Diego Maradona
|5
|None
|1990 Italy
|Salvatore Schillaci
|6
|Tomas Skuhravy
|5
|Roger Milla, Gary Lineker
|4
|1994 United States
|Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov
|6
|None
|—
|Kennet Andersson, Romario
|5
|1998 France
|Davor Suker
|6
|Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri
|5
|None
|2002 South Korea/Japan
|Ronaldo
|8
|Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo
|5
|2006 Germany
|Miroslav Klose
|5
|Hernan Crespo
|3
|Ronaldo
|3
|2010 South Africa
|Thomas Muller
|5
|David Villa
|5
|Wesley Sneijder
|5
|2014 Brazil
|James Rodriguez
|6
|Thomas Muller
|5
|Neymar
|4
|2018 Russia
|Harry Kane
|6
|Antoine Griezmann
|4
|Romelu Lukaku
|4
