World Cup Golden Boot: Mbappe, Messi, Rashford and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022

By Lawrence Ostlere
 2 days ago

The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022.

Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker , who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia.

Fifa hands out a gold, silver and bronze prize for goalscorers. Previously players with the same number of goals would share awards, but nowadays they are split by tie-breakers: first, who scored the fewest penalties; then who collected the most Fifa-approved assists; then who has played the fewest minutes.

List of top scorers at 2022 World Cup

Player

Goals (penalties)

Assists

Kylian Mbappe (France)

5

1

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

3

1

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)

3

1

Marcus Rashford (England)

3

0

Bukayo Saka (England)

3

0

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

3

0

Richarlison (Brazil)

3

0

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

3 (1)

1

Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

3 (1)

0

19 players

2

-

List of previous Golden Boot winners

World Cup Top goalscorer Goals Runner(s)-up Goals Third place Goals
1930 Uruguay Guillermo Stabile 8 Pedro Cea 5 Bert Patenaude 4
1934 Italy Oldrich Nejedly 5 Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio 4 None
1938 France Leônidas 7 Gyorgy Sarosi, Gyula Zsengeller, Silvio Piola 5 None
1950 Brazil Ademir 8 Oscar Miguez 5 Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra 4
1954 Switzerland Sandor Kocsis 11 Josef Hugi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst 6 None
1958 Sweden Just Fontaine 13 Pele, Helmut Rahn 6 None
1962 Chile Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez 4 None None
1966 England Eusebio 9 Helmut Haller 6 Valeriy Porkujan, Geoff Hurst, Ferenc Bene, Franz Beckenbauer 4
1970 Mexico Gerd Muller 10 Jairzinho 7 Teofilo Cubillas 5
1974 West Germany Grzegorz Lato 7 Andrzej Szarmach, Johan Neeskens 5 None
1978 Argentina [50] Mario Kempes 6 Teófilo Cubillas 5 Rob Rensenbrink 5
1982 Spain Paolo Rossi 6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 5 Zico 4
1986 Mexico Gary Lineker 6 Emilio Butragueno, Careca, Diego Maradona 5 None
1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci 6 Tomas Skuhravy 5 Roger Milla, Gary Lineker 4
1994 United States Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov 6 None Kennet Andersson, Romario 5
1998 France Davor Suker 6 Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri 5 None
2002 South Korea/Japan Ronaldo 8 Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo 5
2006 Germany Miroslav Klose 5 Hernan Crespo 3 Ronaldo 3
2010 South Africa Thomas Muller 5 David Villa 5 Wesley Sneijder 5
2014 Brazil James Rodriguez 6 Thomas Muller 5 Neymar 4
2018 Russia Harry Kane 6 Antoine Griezmann 4 Romelu Lukaku 4

