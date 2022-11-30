New Rochelle police: Suspect in custody for stabbing pregnant woman in stomach

New Rochelle police: Teen in custody for stabbing pregnant woman in stomach

Police in New Rochelle have arrested a 19-year-old female in the stabbing of a pregnant woman Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the pregnant woman was stabbed in the stomach twice at a home at 26 Lafayette Ave around 3:49 p.m.

The suspect, a female who was an acquaintance of the victim, had already fled the scene. Police say they found Naisangelly Sanchez, 19, of New Rochelle, at the end of Union Avenue near the intersection of Ninth Street, just a few blocks from the scene.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center and has already been released.

Sanchez was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

Investigators tell News 12 they are not searching for any other suspects.