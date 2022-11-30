ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle police: Suspect in custody for stabbing pregnant woman in stomach

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police in New Rochelle have arrested a 19-year-old female in the stabbing of a pregnant woman Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the pregnant woman was stabbed in the stomach twice at a home at 26 Lafayette Ave around 3:49 p.m.

The suspect, a female who was an acquaintance of the victim, had already fled the scene. Police say they found Naisangelly Sanchez, 19, of New Rochelle, at the end of Union Avenue near the intersection of Ninth Street, just a few blocks from the scene.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center and has already been released.

Sanchez was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

Investigators tell News 12 they are not searching for any other suspects.

PIX11

Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Three injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say

Three people were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police said. A man walked into Lincoln Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the left leg in Harlem, cops said. The victim said he heard gunshots and felt pain while walking along Eighth Avenue and West 135th Street, authorities said. There are no arrests. Previous 1 of 2 Next Earlier, a 31-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the chest on 3rd Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx at around 1:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Police are looking for two men wearing black clothing and black surgical masks, cops said. Late Friday, a 41-year-old man walked into Jacobi Medical Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. after being shot in the left hand, police said. The victim was uncooperative, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub

More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days

Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested

On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman’s face burned after suspect throws unknown liquid at her in subway attack

A Brooklyn straphanger was badly burned by a caustic liquid splashed on her face by a deranged woman early Friday, confirming New Yorkers’ worst fears during a surge in horrifying attacks underground. The unprovoked incident on the healthcare worker came just days after Mayor Eric Adams said cops would soon start taking seriously mentally ill people into custody for psychiatric evaluations. The 21-year-old victim was riding to work at Kings County Hospital around 1:10 a.m. when her attacker began yelling profanities and flailing her arms in the subway car at the Barclays Center station, law enforcement sources said. The victim started shooting video on her cellphone because she feared something bad would happen, sources said, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
BROOKLYN, NY
