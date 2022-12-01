ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French baguettes get UNESCO heritage status

By BenoÃ®t DUCROCQ, Guillaume BONNET, -, ALAIN JOCARD, Olga NEDBAEVA, Eric RANDOLPH
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
The tradition of making French baguettes was granted 'intangible cultural heritage status' by UNESCO /AFP

The French baguette -- "250 grams of magic and perfection", in the words of President Emmanuel Macron, and one of the abiding symbols of the nation -- was given UNESCO heritage status on Wednesday.

The bread, with its crusty exterior and soft middle, has remained a quintessential part of French life long after other stereotypes like berets and strings of garlic have fallen by the wayside.

More than six billion are baked every year in France, according to the National Federation of French Bakeries, and the UN agency's "intangible cultural heritage status" honours the tradition.

"It celebrates a whole culture: the daily ritual, a structural element of a meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality," said UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay.

Speaking from Washington during a visit to the United States, Macron praised the UNESCO recognition of French "know-how".

"This is something inimitable," he said.

The baguette's newfound status comes at a challenging time for the industry.

France has been losing around 400 artisanal bakeries per year since 1970, from 55,000 (one per 790 residents) to 35,000 today (one per 2,000).

The decline is due to the spread of industrial bakeries and out-of-town supermarkets in rural areas, while urbanites increasingly opt for sourdough, and swap their ham baguettes for burgers.

At least one artisan was unimpressed with the award at a time when his colleagues are struggling with spiking prices.

There are national competitions each year to find the best baguette in France /AFP

"It's a joke," said Francois Pozzoli, an award-winning baker in the major city of Lyon.

"At a time when baking is in an unprecedented crisis, this feels poorly timed. Flour is up 10-15 percent, butter around 40 percent, eggs 50-60 percent... Bakers need support."

- Honeycomb and cream -

Still, it remains an entirely common sight to see the French with a couple of sticks under their arm, ritually chewing off the warm end as they leave the bakery, or "boulangerie".

There are national competitions, during which the bread is sliced down the middle to allow judges to evaluate the regularity of its honeycomb texture as well as the colour of the interior, which should be cream.

But despite being a seemingly immortal fixture in French life, the baguette only officially got its name in 1920, when a new law specified its minimum weight (80 grams) and maximum length (40 centimetres).

Baguettes gained popularity between the world wars /AFP

"Initially, the baguette was considered a luxury product. The working classes ate rustic breads that kept better," said Loic Bienassis, of the European Institute of Food History and Cultures, who helped prepare the UNESCO dossier.

"Then consumption became widespread, and the countryside was won over by baguettes in the 1960s and '70s," he said.

Its earlier history is rather uncertain.

Some say long loaves were already common in the 18th century; others that it took the introduction of steam ovens by Austrian baker August Zang in the 1830s for its modern incarnation to take shape.

One popular tale is that Napoleon ordered bread to be made in thin sticks that could be more easily carried by soldiers.

Another links baguettes to the construction of the Paris metro in the late 19th century, and the idea that baguettes were easier to tear up and share, avoiding arguments between the workers and the need for knives.

France submitted its request to UNESCO in early 2021, with baguettes chosen over the zinc roofs of Paris and a wine festival in Arbois in the east of the country.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Not-so-crumby: Baguette added to U.N. cultural heritage list

PARIS — The baguette, a long loaf of bread, has been granted special recognition by the United Nations. UNESCO, the international committee tasked with determining things of cultural significance, added the know-how and culture of baguette bread to its Intangible Heritage list, the agency announced Wednesday. UNESCO is holding...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cheers! Serbia's plum brandy gets UN world heritage status

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — It's time to raise a glass for sljivovica - Serbia's traditional plum brandy that authorities said Thursday is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco...
BBC

Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
AFP

Japanese cannibal who walked free dies age 73

Issei Sagawa, a Japanese murderer known as the "Kobe Cannibal" who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died aged 73. In 1981, Sagawa was studying in Paris when he invited Dutch student Renee Hartevelt to his home.
ARTnews

2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic

Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
The Independent

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the black granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801. Now, as Britain's largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return.‘’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western cultural...
ARTnews

Ancient Roman Necropolis Discovered in Southern Spain

An ancient Roman necropolis, estimated to be from the 1st or 2nd century AD, was recently discovered in the southern Spanish city of Antequera with items described as “rare” and “spectacular”. The finding was the result of archaeological work being done before construction of a future dry port. The burial area had 24 cremations and 30 buried corpses, including a lead sarcophagus and the remains of several teenagers and newborns. The discovery was announced by the city’s mayor, Manolo Barón; the director of the city’s museum, Manuel Romero; and the municipal delegate for heritage, Ana Cebrián at a press conference on...
ancientpages.com

Why The Discovery Of Cleopatra’s Tomb Would Rewrite History

AncientPages.com - It couldn’t have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west...
ARTnews

Fragment of Egyptian Goddess Found at Ancient Spanish Site

An artifact believed to be used for a depiction of an ancient Egyptian goddess has been discovered at a 2,700-year-old site in Spain. The ceramic gold-leaf fragment was unearthed this summer by archeologists at the University of Salamanca. It belongs to a group of objects including alongside amulets, painted ceramics, and other motifs with Egyptian and Mediterranean roots, uncovered by experts at the site of Cerro de San Vicente in Spain’s central region. Researchers believe the inlay fragment is one piece of a larger image of the goddess Hathor, the daughter of Egyptian sun god, Ra, and the mother of Horus, a...
AFP

Ukraine war shows Europe 'not strong enough': Finnish PM

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday offered a "brutally honest" assessment of Europe's capabilities in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine, stating bluntly that "we're not strong enough" to stand up to Moscow alone. "I must be very honest, brutally honest with you, Europe isn't strong enough right now.
AFP

Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
CNN

Popular toy of prehistoric children revealed by new research

Over the past century, thousands of pieces of slate engraved with images of owls have been unearthed from tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula, in what's now Portugal and Spain. The function of the artifacts puzzled archaeologists for years.
AFP

AFP

