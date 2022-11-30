Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death
Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.
35% of ‘The Masked Singer’ fans say Amber Riley (Harp) is their favorite winner ever [POLL RESULTS]
Shortly after Amber Riley (Harp) was crowned the champion of “The Masked Singer” Season 8, Gold Derby ran a poll asking fans to name their favorite winner ever. The results are in and it’s string-plucking good news for Riley. Her elegant golden instrument costume came in at #1 with 35% of all poll respondents voting for her. Her closest competition is Nick Lachey (Piglet) in second place at 29%. Here are the complete poll results for “The Masked Singer” fans’ favorite winner ever: 35% — Amber Riley (Harp) 29% — Nick Lachey (Piglet) 14% — LeAnn Rimes (Sun) 8% — Wayne Brady (Fox) 6% — Jewel...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0