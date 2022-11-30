ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Tom Herman's New Job

Tom Herman will be back on the sidelines next season coaching college football.  The former Houston and University of Texas head coach was hired by Florida Atlantic this Thursday according to multiple reports and will look to undo some of the damage done to the program by former skipper Willie ...
BOCA RATON, FL
247Sports

USF coaching search: Manny Diaz 'the name that has come up the most recently' among top candidates, per report

USF is one of a couple FBS schools in Florida that entered the 2022 postseason with a head coaching vacancy. A couple of the Bulls’ first options fell through, but Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is still on the table, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker. In fact, Baker notes that he has heard Diaz’s name mentioned more than any other candidate recently.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Todd Bowles blames players for Buccaneers struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may currently sit atop the division standings, but that doesn’t mean things have gone particularly well for the team so far this season. Tampa Bay actually has a losing record on the year and has lost four of its last six games, including last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. As Read more... The post Todd Bowles blames players for Buccaneers struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
