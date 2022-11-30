Read full article on original website
‘The Laundress’ Issues HUGE Recall of Its Cleaning Products
A popular laundry and cleaning agent company has issued a massive recall of some of its products. According to Good Morning America, The Laundress issued a safety statement about its products back in November, urging customers to discontinue the use of the products. The reason - the company found that...
Florida Woman Sues Kraft for $5 Million Over Cook Time for Mac and Cheese
Sometimes, I wish certain headlines were a joke. Especially this one. A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Kraft Heinz because she says the directions on the Velveeta mac and cheese cups are misleading...meaning it takes longer than what is said on the label. Seriously?. If I knew this...
