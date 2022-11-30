Read full article on original website
Fourth Grade Students Make Ornaments for Zions Bank
Brockbank fourth grade students had the opportunity to walk to Zion's Bank and decorate the bank's Christmas Tree. The students with the help from their art teacher, Mrs. Karlee Banks made ornaments to put on the tree. Constanza Cuello, Branch Service Manager, gave each of the students a cookie and the bank donated $100 to the school. We appreciate Zion's Bank for giving us this opportunity!
3rd Grade Dance Movement Class
Mrs. Lloyd’s 3rd grade class had the opportunity to have Cherisa Jones, a dance and movement coach from the district visit their class this week. They used dance and movement to show the stages of a butterfly life cycle.
Rock Students of the Week
A great looking group of students were chosen by their teachers to be a "Rock" student. Congratulations!
Ms. McCullough's 4th Graders
Ms. McCullough's class has been learning about Utah geography and the counties in Utah. Each student picked a county and did a report and poster on it. They presented it to the class and did an amazing job! The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium came to visit and taught us about living organisms and brought a few friends! The students loved getting to pet some of the animals. They also had a Thanksgiving Read-a-thon the last day of school before the break and students filled the board with things they were thankful for.
Elf on the Shelf Running the School!!
Our Elf has got some friends and the mischief is just starting. All our teachers, and students need to be on the look out for the craze coming in a hallway, or classroom near you.
SEP Conferences- Dec 15
SEP Conferences will be held on December 15 from 3:20-8 p.m, with a teacher break from 5-5:30. We invite you to come meet with our teachers that evening. You may have already signed up for a conference time with your students' teachers. If you need to schedule a time, make a change, or no longer remember your time, please get in touch with your teachers via email.
