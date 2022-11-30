Ms. McCullough's class has been learning about Utah geography and the counties in Utah. Each student picked a county and did a report and poster on it. They presented it to the class and did an amazing job! The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium came to visit and taught us about living organisms and brought a few friends! The students loved getting to pet some of the animals. They also had a Thanksgiving Read-a-thon the last day of school before the break and students filled the board with things they were thankful for.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO