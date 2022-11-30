ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Ring Magazine

Tyson Fury dominates, stops tough but overmatched Derek Chisora in 10th round

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Tyson Fury (right) nails Derek Chisora during their WBC heavyweight championship fight, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) 03. Dec. At 39 years old, journeyman Derek “War” Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs)...
The Ring Magazine

Fight Night Program – Week of December 1-7

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
The Ring Magazine

Ring Ratings Update: Regis Prograis is Fighter of the Week

The Southern Californian ran then-unbeaten Jose Ramirez close in a bid for the WBC 140-pound title in 2019, dropping a majority decision in the defending beltholder’s home region while more than a few observers thought he deserved the nod. Zepeda outboxed skillful two-division titleholder Jose Pedra over 10 rounds later that year. He traded knockdowns with power-hitter Ivan Baranchyk in the 2020 Fight of the Year, which he won by chilling fifth-round KO. He blasted young New York City prospect Josue Vargas in one round last year.

