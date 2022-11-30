ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milawyersweekly.com

MSU Trustee Pat O’Keefe quits school’s governing board

A Republican member of Michigan State University's governing board resigned Nov. 30 with years left in his term. Complete access to news articles on milawyersweekly.com is available to Michigan Lawyers Weekly subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy