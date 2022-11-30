ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
The Independent

China dispatches ships to respond to US cruiser ‘illegally intruding’ waters in South China Sea

China’s military said it dispatched a ship to the South China Sea to guide away a US cruiser that “seriously violated” its security and sovereignty and accused Washington of being a “security risk maker” in the region.On Tuesday, China’s military said a US cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea was closely monitored and then guided away.“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.He added that the US cruiser’s intrusion showed Washington...
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
NBC News

GOP losses and self-inflicted wounds weigh down Trump’s presidential bid

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The Senate approves deal to avert railroad strike. ... The Supreme Court takes up case over President Biden’s student-loan-forgiveness plan. ... The 11th Circuit ends special master review of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents. ... A CNN poll on the Georgia Senate runoff among likely voters: Warnock 52%, Walker 48%. ... Arizona county that originally balked at certifying midterm results finalizes its tally. ... And Biden recommends that South Carolina be Democrats’ first presidential primary instead of New Hampshire (though implementing that might be next to impossible, since New Hampshire state law stipulates it will always go first).
