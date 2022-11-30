Read full article on original website
US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern” for its activities...
South Carolina Democrats stunned by Biden’s plan to put them first in 2024
WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden proposed making South Carolina the first to vote in the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries Thursday, Democrats in the state were caught completely off-guard. It wasn't something they had asked for. "It’s a very pleasant surprise," said Carol Fowler, the state's representative on the...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
NATO Explores Ukraine Striking Military Targets in Russia
Latvia's foreign affairs minister said Ukraine should be allowed to attack military sites in Russia to fend off strikes on its critical infrastructure.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
CNBC
Zelenskyy says Ukraine prepares 'powerful countermeasure'; EU seeks special court to investigate Russia war crimes
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on Nov.30, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine. He said Russian forces are "planning...
Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes".
Alleged drug smuggler who fled to Turkey while on trial for importing chemical to produce two million MDMA tablets is arrested and deported back to Australia
A Sydney man who fled to Turkey while on trial for his alleged role in importing a precursor that could produce more than two million MDMA tablets has been arrested and returned to Australia. Tony Haddad, 46, was deported by Turkish authorities and landed in Darwin on Friday morning, where...
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics
On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS decision on gun rights does not shield nonviolent felons from disarmament, judge finds
Although the U.S. Supreme Court recently made it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has rejected the claim that the longstanding ban on firearm possession by felons — even nonviolent ones — is unconstitutional. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge...
Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory
President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people.
EU proposal would send proceeds of frozen Russian funds to Ukraine
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed a plan on Wednesday to compensate Ukraine for damage from Russia's invasion with proceeds from investing Russian funds frozen under sanctions.
China dispatches ships to respond to US cruiser ‘illegally intruding’ waters in South China Sea
China’s military said it dispatched a ship to the South China Sea to guide away a US cruiser that “seriously violated” its security and sovereignty and accused Washington of being a “security risk maker” in the region.On Tuesday, China’s military said a US cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea was closely monitored and then guided away.“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.He added that the US cruiser’s intrusion showed Washington...
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea’s ruling party’s central committee for their involvement in the country’s ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department announced it was targeting the director and vice director of the Workers Party of...
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
NBC News
GOP losses and self-inflicted wounds weigh down Trump’s presidential bid
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The Senate approves deal to avert railroad strike. ... The Supreme Court takes up case over President Biden’s student-loan-forgiveness plan. ... The 11th Circuit ends special master review of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents. ... A CNN poll on the Georgia Senate runoff among likely voters: Warnock 52%, Walker 48%. ... Arizona county that originally balked at certifying midterm results finalizes its tally. ... And Biden recommends that South Carolina be Democrats’ first presidential primary instead of New Hampshire (though implementing that might be next to impossible, since New Hampshire state law stipulates it will always go first).
Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12 billion case
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard (MA.N) lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue.
The 'pro-union' president risks the support of a key constituency to avert a rail strike
Early in the week, Joe Biden gave a speech in Michigan and described himself as an unabashed champion of organized labor, a “pro-union” president through and through. Now Biden faces a backlash from a core of rail workers and allied groups, as some of them see a betrayal in the bill he pushed to avert a rail strike.
NBC News
