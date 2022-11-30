Read full article on original website
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
californiapublic.com
Remembering the Victims of the San Bernardino Terrorist Attack on the 7th Anniversary
Trenna Meins says some days are a struggle, and Dec. 2 is one of them. It is the 7th Anniversary of Trenna’s husband’s murder. Damien Meins was one of 14 county environmental health workers killed in a mass shooting inside the San Bernardino Inland Regional Center on Dec. 2, 2015.
californiapublic.com
‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents
A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been “catfishing” a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
californiapublic.com
Weeks after fatal stabbing of homeless veteran at L.A. City College, authorities seek public's help
Authorities, on Wednesday, released pictures of the victim and surveillance video screenshots of the person believed to be the suspect.
californiapublic.com
A catfishing cop came to California and killed their family. 'It can happen anywhere'
Family members of three slain Riverside residents — two grandparents and a single mom — implored parents to protect their children after a Virginia cop catfished and “groomed” a 15-year-old daughter of one of the victims, killed her family and set fire to their home. Source:...
californiapublic.com
Splashing, Posing, Barking: Sea Lions Are Common Here, But This…is a Lot
The first thing you notice is the noise at Kiddie Beach, a strip of sand at the north end of Silver Strand. Residents here say they’ve never seen anything like it before. Hundreds of sea lions, completely taking over the beach just a few yards from Victoria Avenue. Nov...
californiapublic.com
As COVID-19 spikes in California, booster shots could make all the difference
With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising in Los Angeles County, officials are voicing new confidence in the effectiveness of the updated COVID-19 booster shot.
californiapublic.com
With Rise in COVID Cases, Could Indoor Mask Mandates Return to LA County?
New numbers show a sharp increase in COVID cases this week just as hospitals are also dealing with a surge in Flu and RSV patients. But does that mean indoor mask mandates could return in LA county?. LA county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says right now, with this...
californiapublic.com
L.A. County supervisors poised to expand public access at meetings
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will undergo big changes as Lindsey Horvath is sworn in and Janice Hahn takes over as board chair.
californiapublic.com
DWP's first inspector general leaves after seven months
Sergio Perez, hired as the DWP’s first internal watchdog, is stepping down after only seven months to join the city controller’s office.
californiapublic.com
Compton School Literally Makes Water Out of Thin Air
The Compton Public School District has replaced its aging water pipes with a new system that literally makes water out of thin air. On Wednesday, students showed how it works, and how they’re using it to irrigate their very own campus garden. Whaley Middle School students Kanice Nunley and...
californiapublic.com
Bass' inauguration ceremony to be held Dec. 11 outside City Hall
Members of the public are invited to attend Karen Bass’ inauguration as Los Angeles mayor, though space is limited.
californiapublic.com
How parents can help protect children from online catfishing and other digital dangers
Experts say parents should be having conversations with children and teens early and often about internet safety. The tragedy in Riverside can be a cautionary tale.
