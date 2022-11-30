ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents

A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been “catfishing” a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Compton School Literally Makes Water Out of Thin Air

The Compton Public School District has replaced its aging water pipes with a new system that literally makes water out of thin air. On Wednesday, students showed how it works, and how they’re using it to irrigate their very own campus garden. Whaley Middle School students Kanice Nunley and...
COMPTON, CA

