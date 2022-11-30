Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Glastonbury 2023 confirms first headliner
Elton John has been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2023. The music legend will take to the Pyramid Stage in what will be his final UK concert ever. In a statement, the singer said: "As the end of my 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US crowns the winner
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US finally crowned its winner last night during the show's action-packed finale. Former Glee star Amber Riley took home the prize after she was unmasked as the celebrity behind Harp. The singer broke down in tears in her mask as she...
digitalspy.com
Daisy Ridley joins Essex Serpent writer's mystery series
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has signed on to star in a new mystery series The Christie Affair. The show, which is based on Nina de Gramont's best-selling novel of the same name, which reimagines the unexplained eleven-day disappearance of author Agatha Christie in 1926. Ridley will also be an executive producer on the Miramax TV project.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's latest Kym Marsh dance tribute explained
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has called her cha cha cha routine a tribute to the legendary singer Irene Cara. Dancing to her track 'Fame' as part of Strictly's Musicals Week, Kym said it was an honour for her performing to the song – following the news of the singer's passing last month (November 25).
digitalspy.com
Media out to get Helen
All over newspapers and internet that Helen Skelton has been on the West End so has an advantage this week with Couples Choice, when the reality is she was there for Red Nose Day, so not a West End performer at all. Is the BBC worried that she's getting more votes than their chosen winner Hamza?
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster confirms Ghosts and Feel Good stars for series 15
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Stars from Ghosts and Feel Good are joining the cast of Taskmaster. On the heels of the latest finale on Thursday night (December 1), Channel 4 has announced the five celebrities who'll be put through the ringer by Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne in 2023. This...
digitalspy.com
Love Actually's Richard Curtis admits big error that makes him "feel uncomfortable"
Love Actually director Richard Curtis has admitted that big errors in the film make him “feel uncomfortable.”. The 2003 romcom is considered a modern-day staple of the festive season, but the director, also known for Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, isn’t entirely happy with elements of the film two decades on from its release.
digitalspy.com
Is Your Christmas or Mine worth watching?
Sex Education star Asa Butterfield continues to stretch his comedy muscles, joined by theatre actor Cora Kirk, in the Amazon Prime Video holiday film Your Christmas or Mine. The film follows a young couple on Christmas break, when they each decide to surprise the other by going to their respective opposite homes — meaning they wind up at each other's homes, alone.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing announces tenth celebrity elimination
Strictly Come Dancing has waved goodbye to its tenth contestant of the series. Coronation Street and Waterloo Road actress Kym Marsh and pro partner Graziano Di Prima received their marching orders after performing in the dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. Delivering his verdict, judge Craig Revel Horwood said:...
digitalspy.com
First look at Kingsman's Taron Egerton in new Tetris movie
Kingsman actor Taron Egerton appears in a first glimpse at the upcoming Tetris movie. Directed by Jon S Baird (Filth), this one charts the high-stakes legal battle that went down in the 1980s to secure the intellectual property rights to the eponymous puzzle video game – à la The Social Network.
digitalspy.com
Daniel Radcliffe reveals who he wants to play him in a biopic
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star Daniel Radcliffe turned to Middle-earth when considering an actor to play him in a biopic. Speaking to Deadline recently, the Boy Who Lived (hello Harry Potter fans) was asked who should step into his shoes if a filmmaker decided to dramatise his life for the big screen.
Comments / 0