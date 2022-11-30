Read full article on original website
Expect a wet weekend in Kern County
More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
KGET 17
Storm moves into Kern this weekend, expect scattered showers
Most of the rain clears by sunrise, with lingering showers at the base of the passes where the clouds bank up against the mountains. With slow clearing today, we’ll see calmer winds and cool conditions, bringing low to mid-50s in the valley this afternoon, mid to upper 50s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert, and upper 40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Our next storm arrives late tonight with showers Saturday into Sunday and snow above 7,000 feet.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF everyone we have a strong system moving in bringing rain and snow to SoCal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a wet and cold weekend ahead. A strong storm system is continuing to move over head heading Eastward. This will bring intermittent showers to California. These conditions will stick around into early next week. Mountain areas could see snow...
Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade
A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
Road closures coming up in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cold day ahead with highs in the fifties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready to bundle up. Cold conditions moving in starting today as an area of Low Pressure moves in. With that said beginning Thursday we will welcome in some rain due to stick around through Monday. This will be broken up...
Merry and Bright: Bakersfield celebrates 'A Hometown Christmas'
More than 100 Kern County organizations, agencies, and businesses took part in Thursday night's parade, sponsored by Hall Ambulance and 23ABC.
Highway 99 cleared after injury crash
Update (9:52 a.m.): Highway 99 has been cleared. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound traffic on Highway 99 near California Avenue was slow-moving Friday morning due to an injury crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said the left two lanes of Northbound Highway 99 were blocked as of 8:12 a.m. Excpect […]
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil rig worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is […]
Bakersfield Christmas Parade: What you need to know
In just one day all of the streets will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade. If you are going, there are details you need to know.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Burning Structure in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Firefighters were on the scene of a burning building early Thursday morning that appeared to be abandoned and unoccupied. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the approximately 12:00 a.m., Dec. 1, call for a structure fire on South H and Radiance Drive in the city of Bakersfield.
New revitalization efforts could change the way downtown Bakersfield looks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may notice some new changes to the downtown area in the next coming years with recent efforts being made by the city to revitalize downtown. According to Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the plan is to revitalize the downtown area’s 18th and 19th streets, starting with improvements between L and N streets. […]
Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in SW Bakersfield
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the incident. It has been corrected. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday night. The collision was reported on White Lane near South Real Road at around 9:45 p.m. Video from the scene showed a […]
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Volunteer Center of Kern County taking orders for Holiday Cinnamon Rolls
Last year, the center sold out of 775 dozen cinnamon rolls, so pre-orders this year are highly recommended.
KGET 17
2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
Liberty, Kennedy, Shafter all prepare for CIF regional championship football games
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County teams are getting to play the biggest games of their respective seasons, with a chance to play for state football championships. Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter are all looking to punch their ticket to their own Big Games next week. It begins Friday in Delano. It’s the first time […]
sjvsun.com
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
