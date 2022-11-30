Most of the rain clears by sunrise, with lingering showers at the base of the passes where the clouds bank up against the mountains. With slow clearing today, we’ll see calmer winds and cool conditions, bringing low to mid-50s in the valley this afternoon, mid to upper 50s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert, and upper 40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Our next storm arrives late tonight with showers Saturday into Sunday and snow above 7,000 feet.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO