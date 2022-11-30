ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Expect a wet weekend in Kern County

More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Storm moves into Kern this weekend, expect scattered showers

Most of the rain clears by sunrise, with lingering showers at the base of the passes where the clouds bank up against the mountains. With slow clearing today, we’ll see calmer winds and cool conditions, bringing low to mid-50s in the valley this afternoon, mid to upper 50s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert, and upper 40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Our next storm arrives late tonight with showers Saturday into Sunday and snow above 7,000 feet.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade

A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Highway 99 cleared after injury crash

Update (9:52 a.m.): Highway 99 has been cleared. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound traffic on Highway 99 near California Avenue was slow-moving Friday morning due to an injury crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said the left two lanes of Northbound Highway 99 were blocked as of 8:12 a.m. Excpect […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in SW Bakersfield

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the incident. It has been corrected. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday night. The collision was reported on White Lane near South Real Road at around 9:45 p.m. Video from the scene showed a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race

The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
KERN COUNTY, CA

