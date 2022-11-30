Read full article on original website
Related
fintechnexus.com
Podcast 399: Kurtis Lin of Pinwheel
More than ever before, people today have different forms of income. They might have a day job but do gig work at night and on weekends. They might have a different side hustle that started out as a hobby but now generates an income. Getting an accurate picture of an individual’s income requires sophisticated data engineering but it is something that is becoming increasingly critical.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
White House to Trump: ‘You cannot only love America when you win’
The former president had earlier called for the “termination” of constitutional laws, while citing conspiracy theories about the presidential election he lost.
Reliability watchdog warns of potential electric shortfalls this winter
The nonprofit regulator charged with helping ensure the reliability of the North American electric grid is warning of potential electric supply shortfalls during severe weather this winter.
fintechnexus.com
Brazil’s Koin teams up with Mastercard to boost Buy Now, Pay Later in Latin America
Brazilian fintech Koin announced a partnership with U.S. payments giant Mastercard to advance Buy Now, Pay Later in Latin America over the next five years. The partnership marks “an important step” towards accelerating the adoption of alternative payment methods in Latin America, the fintech said in a press release. The company said that a low credit penetration rate in Brazil and the rest of the region renders a strong case for establishing new models to advance inclusion.
fintechnexus.com
DeFi startup Racional raises $2 million and targets Colombia and Brazil
Chilean finance platform Racional, which offers automated investment management, announced the raising of a $2 million investment by Genesis Ventures and Amarena funds. The company’s main objective is to use this investment to grow in the Brazilian and Colombian markets. In addition, with this capital injection, the fintech will...
fintechnexus.com
Sam Bankman-Fried said he didn’t know about Alameda’s exposure
In his first public comments since the FTX exchange declared bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried claimed ignorance on many topics while answering questions via video call to the New York Times Dealbook Summit. Appearing over Zoom from the safety of the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried blamed Alameda Research and their general lack of controls.
fintechnexus.com
Supporting SME development in emerging markets
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a critical role in the global economy. The World Bank has estimated 90% of businesses are classed as SMEs, representing more than 50% of employment worldwide. In emerging markets, formal SMEs contribute 40% to the national income and generate seven out of 10 jobs. The Bank has said SME development will be vital to absorb the growing global workforce.
fintechnexus.com
Mexican fintech Mendel raises $60 million
Mexican fintech Mendel announced a new $60-million round of equity and debt financing led by Industry Ventures, Infinity Ventures, and Victory Park Capital. The fintech provides companies with the necessary tools to create their financial management systems through an expenses control platform (SaaS),. As the company revealed in a statement,...
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
fintechnexus.com
B2B will be the centerpiece of the future BNPL landscape
The following is a guest post by Galia Beer-Gabel, Partner, Team8. Over the past few years, a stream of new and innovative Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions has piqued the interest of investors who recognize the inherent benefits of more flexible payment terms for buyers. However, the ripple effects...
fintechnexus.com
Stripe opens DEX Fiat to crypto onramp
Even after a few difficult weeks for crypto, Stripe announced a decentralized crypto onramp for developers Thursday afternoon. Powered by Zero Hash, Stripe announced a solution with just ten lines of code through a blog and Twitter post. “We built our fiat-to-crypto onramp to remove this complexity. The onramp is...
fintechnexus.com
J.P. Morgan and Mastercard come together to bring Pay-by-Bank
The newly minted Pay-by-Bank partnership between J.P. Morgan Payments and Mastercard is an ACH payment that uses open banking. This payment solution authorizes consumers to permit their financial data to be shared between trusted parties to pay bills directly from their bank accounts. Should you begin saying ‘goodbye’ to writing...
Comments / 0