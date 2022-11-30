Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.

