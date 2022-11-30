ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

New fallout from Trump’s key loss in the DOJ Mar-a-Lago criminal case. Trump-appointed judges rebuking him and removing the special master with a message -- no one is above the law. It comes as the New York Times reports "several witnesses" including close Trump aides testified to a grand jury in the case. NYU law professor Melissa Murray joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Murray adding "this is an important ruling... this is more legal jeopardy for Trump."Dec. 3, 2022.
How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

In his new book, “American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation,” David Rothkopf details the efforts by “patriotic” federal employees to block Trump’s worst impulses and policies. He tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell it’s important to study how the guardrails of democracy held as Trump works to replace them with more “loyalists” in a future administration. Dec. 1, 2022.
Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters after pressure from Kanye, Fuentes

Kanye says he told Trump he was not loyal enough to the insurrectionists. Just days later, Trump sends a message of support to a group attempting to paint them as political prisoners. “It sure seems like he took the advice of the antisemites,” says Chris Hayes.Dec. 3, 2022.
Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

GOP leaders waited a week before addressing Trump’s dinner meeting with a notorious Holocaust denier and Ye after his anti-Semitic rants. Other Republicans are not even speaking out to condemn Trump. Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper now blasting Trump as a “disaster.” After the midterm bruising, hate speech is now complicating the GOP message. Bill Kristol joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat”.Dec. 1, 2022.
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
Jen Psaki: Trump's tax returns are the big, white whale Dems have wanted

Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

Republicans take control of the House in about a month, and if you thought they would tackle “kitchen table issues” like the economy and public safety, think again. The man behind that con: Kevin McCarthy, coddled the fringe of the GOP in the hope that he’d be speaker. MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro and Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer join Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 2, 2022.
Federal investigations of Trump in full stride after election; multiple aides testifying

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin were spotted where a federal grand jury is meeting in the investigation of Donald Trump and January 6th. Other top Trump aides are reported to have testified recently in the investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Ali Velshi reports and is joined former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade for analysis. Dec. 3, 2022.
Kirschner on Trump’s actions on 1/6: ‘that is inciting an insurrection’

Two members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy charges related to their activities during the insurrection, begging the question of whether or not Donald Trump’s charges could be around the corner. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner sat through the entire trial and joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 2, 2022.
Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, having been found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6th Capitol Riot and explains a pattern that keeps coming up in Capitol rioter’s sentencing procedures.Dec. 1, 2022.
Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new ruling from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that simultaneously shuts down the review process of the government documents that were seized from his Florida residence and issues a stunning rebuke of the Trump-appointed district judge who ordered it.Dec. 2, 2022.
George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort should be dismissed. The Morning Joe panel discusses the ruling.Dec. 2, 2022.
Nearing Election Day, Herschel Walker seems scared of reporters

When Herschel Walker first entered Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, his campaign team went to great lengths to limit access to the candidate. This was far from ideal — ordinarily, those seeking powerful offices don’t hide — but it was at least understandable given the circumstances. After...
