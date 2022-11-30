Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on...
whiterivernow.com
FAA to investigate jet accident at Batesville Regional Airport
Until it’s removed from its final resting spot, Batesville Police are keeping watch over the Learjet 45 that ran off the runway at Batesville Regional Airport early Tuesday night. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill told White River Now this morning that his department is securing the plane and the...
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
whiterivernow.com
Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident
A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
KTLO
Drug Task Force auction Saturday at Baxter Co. Fairgrounds
The 14th Judicial Drug Task Force will hold an auction Saturday morning at 11 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. Items such as vehicles, firearms, and electronic devices will be available to for the public to bid on. 14th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge tells KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News how these items are acquired.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies
A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
Kait 8
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wait times are extending for hours at area hospital emergency rooms. Health officials say the early entrance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu are creating an outbreak that is bringing many to the emergency room. NEA Baptist Director of Emergency Services, Joey Crawford, said...
KTLO
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
KTLO
Woman begs for prison time to help get off drugs
A 26-year-old woman stood before the bench in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and begged to be put in prison because she believed that would help her get off drugs. Andrea Stacy told Circuit Judge John Putman her life had basically been one long series of taking drugs, winding up in jail, and starting the cycle all over again when she was released.
At this Arkansas food truck everything is pink, even the pizza!
CABOT, Ark. — What happens when a mechanical engineer and graphic designer team up to open a food truck? Bright pink pizza. You’re certainly not going to find pink pizza on many menus, but at The Pink Pepperoni that’s exactly what they are serving up – and some days hundreds of pink pizzas!
