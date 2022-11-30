The University of North Dakota is working to secure the trademark use of the word NODAK on hockey jerseys and related apparel. UND issued a statement on the rights issue last night (Thursday) to counter rumors to the contrary. The statement goes on to say the University and NODAK LLC have agreed whereby the LLC acknowledges UND’s existing rights in the NODAK mark. In addition the agreement involves no financial transaction and is being recorded with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO