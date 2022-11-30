Read full article on original website
GF battling a daily dose of FOG
Grand Forks is ready to pour $139,000 dollars down the drain with the goal of saving money. The city council gave preliminary approval this week to the so-called FOG abatement program. FOG stands for fats…oil…and grease. The accumulation of FOG in pipes and manholes has been an ongoing...
Green rover, green rover, send my cheeseburger right over
UND could have robots delivering your fries and a Coke by next semester. It’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon. The snow is blowing, and the temperature outside is barely breaking zero. The fuel ran out of that breakfast bagel way before lunch, yet you don’t want to leave the cozy confines of the Chester Fritz Library. (The fireplace is oh-so-nice.)
POLK COUNTY EXPECTED TO SEE TEMPERATURES DIP DOWN CLOSE TO THIRTY BELOW ZERO TONIGHT
Winter is here, and another small snowstorm is coming to northwest Minnesota with high winds and blowing snow, making visibility poor, especially in the open country and highways (especially on Highway 2). The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reported that one to two inches of snow is expected throughout...
POLK COUNTY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUES LOOK TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 19 PERCENT
Across Polk County, residents and businesses have noticed their property market values have generally been on the rise over the past few years. While this is great news for homeowners around the area, many wonder what that will mean for property taxes. Property taxes are based on property assessment values.
State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
Plain Talk: UND President Armacost says it’s up to Coach Berry to address trademark controversy publicly
MINOT, N.D. — Retro hockey jerseys featuring “NODAK” emblazoned on the front have become a hot item for the University of North Dakota’s hockey team. Fans love it when head coach Brad Berry tells his players to wear them, and they’ve been buying related merchandise at a brisk pace.
Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota
WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.
Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
WINGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after officials say he parked too close to the tracks and got hit by a train. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash near Highway 59 and 460th Avenue SE just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Deputies say a freightliner box truck was hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound.
UND: “NODAK” use on hockey jerseys
The University of North Dakota is working to secure the trademark use of the word NODAK on hockey jerseys and related apparel. UND issued a statement on the rights issue last night (Thursday) to counter rumors to the contrary. The statement goes on to say the University and NODAK LLC have agreed whereby the LLC acknowledges UND’s existing rights in the NODAK mark. In addition the agreement involves no financial transaction and is being recorded with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 men have been charged and charges are pending against another man after two separate human smuggling cases in one week near the ND/MN borders with Canada. Ernesto Falcon Jr. and Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, both of Tifton, Georgia, have been charged with conspiracy to commit...
Grand Forks residents arraigned for fentanyl trafficking, other drug crimes
Dec. 1—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man and woman charged with drug trafficking and other crimes had their preliminary hearing and were arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Jeremy Spencer Woolsey, 29, is charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver (Class B felonies) and simple assault on an officer (a Class C felony).
Recount vote totals change in GF races, but results do not
According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, in the race for County Commission, third-place candidate Mark Rustad won the final seat over Lon Kvasager by 33 votes (6,728-6,695). Bob Rost was the top vote-getter with 9,270, followed by Kimberly Hagen with 7,842. The vote tally granting Grand...
