While we continue to measure the economy by market strength, we can’t forget that for many, financial security means affording the basics like shelter, food and gas. There’s a lot of talk about democratizing finance, but how do we move our society forward if we don’t reach the masses in a meaningful way? The underserved market — with one of the biggest populations being the middle class — requires access to a financial system that can service them responsibly.

22 HOURS AGO