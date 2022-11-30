Read full article on original website
National Bank of Canada invests in technology, talent in Q4
National Bank of Canada (NBC) is set to continue its digital innovation strategy through hiring technology-focused talent. “We will continue to invest in our people, focus on deepening our client relationships, capitalize on our momentum in digital innovation and leverage our collaborative models to drive growth across the country in the years to come,” Chief […]
TD Bank invests in digital offerings, tech talent
TD Bank reported an increase in technology and employee-related expenses to meet growth within its digital channels during the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday. WHY IT MATTERS: The $1.4 trillion TD Bank attributed the year-over-year rise in non-interest expenses to its “strategic investments in our people, in technology and in new capabilities in our […]
Movers and Shakers: Visa names McInerney new CEO
Ryan McInerney will become chief executive of Visa effective Feb. 1, 2023, replacing current CEO Alfred Kelly, who is stepping down from the role he has held since 2016. McInerney has served as president of the credit card giant since 2013. “Ryan has boundless energy and passion for this business and in his role as […]
Banks empower those who power the economy
While we continue to measure the economy by market strength, we can’t forget that for many, financial security means affording the basics like shelter, food and gas. There’s a lot of talk about democratizing finance, but how do we move our society forward if we don’t reach the masses in a meaningful way? The underserved market — with one of the biggest populations being the middle class — requires access to a financial system that can service them responsibly.
Feedzai: The State of Global AML Compliance Report
Rising inflation and the increasing likelihood of a recession are contributing to many peoples’ economic anxieties – and enabling criminals to recruit money mules into their money laundering operations. According to the newest report from Feedzai, The State of Global Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, 74% of surveyed global banks said money mules were the most common money laundering technique they encounter. In fact, money mule threats have become so severe that some banks are warning customers that they could face prison time for their participation.
