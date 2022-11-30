The Walt Disney Company is in for some changes as former CEO Bob Iger has returned to the top position after the Board of Directors ousted Bob Chapek last week. Bob Iger has already shared his excitement to get to work with Disney, and he has already met with Cast Members and employees to discuss the future of the company and answer questions they may have during this transition. Amid all of the recent changes, nearly everyone who has either worked for Disney, is a fan, or has some other interest in the company has taken to social media to share their thoughts on the current state of things, including none other than past CEO Michael Eisner.

