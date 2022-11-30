ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus

Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Announces “Organizational and Operating Changes” As a Result of Bob Iger’s Return

Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO will bring about many changes within the company. Disney fans have shared what they hope those changes will be, including lower prices and the return of certain perks. Shareholders and investors have their own set of goals for the company, including profitability for Disney+. So what’s really going to change?
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
TheStreet

Disney Answers Universal With a Massive Theme Park Investment

With such a high number of theme parks concentrated in cities like Orlando and Anaheim, visitors are left with a wealth of choice -- these parks have to compete for visitors' funds and vacation days by offering rides, shows, and experiences not available elsewhere. Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report-owned...
TheStreet

Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
disneytips.com

Michael Eisner Comments on the Current State of The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company is in for some changes as former CEO Bob Iger has returned to the top position after the Board of Directors ousted Bob Chapek last week. Bob Iger has already shared his excitement to get to work with Disney, and he has already met with Cast Members and employees to discuss the future of the company and answer questions they may have during this transition. Amid all of the recent changes, nearly everyone who has either worked for Disney, is a fan, or has some other interest in the company has taken to social media to share their thoughts on the current state of things, including none other than past CEO Michael Eisner.
Polygon

The best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more right now

Christmas season is in full swing, and with it comes the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly-jolly exterior into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
TheStreet

Netflix Has a Hit That's Bigger Than 'Stranger Things' (Why That Matters)

Long before multiple streaming services were an everyday part of lives across the world, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report was the king of original content. Hit shows like 2013's "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" kept viewers subscribed for the long haul. Monthly membership fees stacked up over several seasons, dropping whole seasons immediately available for binge-watching.
Axios

Good night, Alexa: Voice assistants face deep cuts

A decade after voice assistant technology captured the world's imagination, Alexa and Siri appear to be on the wane. Why it matters: Alexa's rise and fall shows that for every winner in the tech industry's neverending game of "dominate the next platform," there are multiple money-incinerating losers. Driving the news:...
ComicBook

Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show

Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.

