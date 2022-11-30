Read full article on original website
Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus
Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
Disney Announces “Organizational and Operating Changes” As a Result of Bob Iger’s Return
Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO will bring about many changes within the company. Disney fans have shared what they hope those changes will be, including lower prices and the return of certain perks. Shareholders and investors have their own set of goals for the company, including profitability for Disney+. So what’s really going to change?
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Disney CEO Bob Iger tells employees he wants to ‘quiet’ down culture wars, ‘respect’ the audience
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger declared he will try and "quiet things down" for the company on the culture wars and added that Disney must "respect" its audience.
HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs
CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
DeSantis Responds to Bob Iger’s Comments on Disney’s Feud With Florida
The Walt Disney Company has been dealing with an unfortunate back and forth with the DeSantis administration since earlier missteps during former CEO Bob Chapek’s role in the top executive position. While Chapek, Bob Iger (as he revealed soon after returning to the CEO position) and many Disney fans...
Netflix’s top-rated season of TV ever may not be enough to avoid cancellation, and the panic is real
Netflix generally tends to bow down to the algorithm when it comes to deciding which projects are deserving of a renewal, and which ones are forcibly dragged onto the chopping block. The recently-debuted second season of Warrior Nun may have been performing admirably on two fronts, but that doesn’t mean the comic book adaptation is safe from the axe.
After Bob Chapek’s Exit, Disney Already Yanked One Memorable Nod To The Former CEO
Bob Chapek is gone as DIsney's CEO, and now the company seems to be erasing mentions of him as well.
Disney Answers Universal With a Massive Theme Park Investment
With such a high number of theme parks concentrated in cities like Orlando and Anaheim, visitors are left with a wealth of choice -- these parks have to compete for visitors' funds and vacation days by offering rides, shows, and experiences not available elsewhere. Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report-owned...
Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
Michael Eisner Comments on the Current State of The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company is in for some changes as former CEO Bob Iger has returned to the top position after the Board of Directors ousted Bob Chapek last week. Bob Iger has already shared his excitement to get to work with Disney, and he has already met with Cast Members and employees to discuss the future of the company and answer questions they may have during this transition. Amid all of the recent changes, nearly everyone who has either worked for Disney, is a fan, or has some other interest in the company has taken to social media to share their thoughts on the current state of things, including none other than past CEO Michael Eisner.
The best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more right now
Christmas season is in full swing, and with it comes the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly-jolly exterior into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
Netflix Has a Hit That's Bigger Than 'Stranger Things' (Why That Matters)
Long before multiple streaming services were an everyday part of lives across the world, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report was the king of original content. Hit shows like 2013's "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" kept viewers subscribed for the long haul. Monthly membership fees stacked up over several seasons, dropping whole seasons immediately available for binge-watching.
Florida Mulls U-Turn on Move to Strip Disney Theme-Parks of Self-Governing Status - FT
(Reuters) - Florida lawmakers are mulling plans to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co of its right to operate a private government around its famous theme-parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. In April, lawmakers had given their final approval to...
Good night, Alexa: Voice assistants face deep cuts
A decade after voice assistant technology captured the world's imagination, Alexa and Siri appear to be on the wane. Why it matters: Alexa's rise and fall shows that for every winner in the tech industry's neverending game of "dominate the next platform," there are multiple money-incinerating losers. Driving the news:...
After Disney movie bombs, film critic tells Hollywood ‘go woke, go broke’
Film critic Christian Toto reflects on the poor box office performance of Disney movie "Strange World" and whether there's a connection to the movie's openly gay teenage character.
The 45 best movies streaming free for Amazon Prime members (December 2022)
It’s December 2022! And that means it’s time once again to check out some of the best of the best from Amazon Prime’s movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering or bringing back, from dramas to comedies and everything in between.
Apple picks the best apps of the year
Tech giant Apple announced the best apps and games of this year, including the ultra-popular BeReal social app and fitness tracking app Gentler Streak.
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Channing Tatum's Bond-style movie heading to Amazon after major bidding war
Paramount, Netflix, and Sony were all vying for the rights to international spy thriller Red Shirt
