Kenosha, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis

Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
HARTFORD, WI
carthage.edu

Carthage’s French Theatre class presents ‘On purge bébé!’ Dec. 7

The Modern Languages Department invites you to see “On purge bébé!” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Admission is free. “On purge bébé!” is a one-act comedy by French playwright Georges Feydeau. It will be directed and acted by members of Carthage’s French Theatre class. Performers include Eric Taylor ’23, Claire Bromley ’23, James Ritchhart ’23, and Angelica Sion ’23, as well as Professor Pascal Rollet.
KENOSHA, WI
carthage.edu

Sports Management Think Tank launches inaugural project

The Carthage Sports Management Think Tank is launching their inaugural project, a feasibility study that seeks to explore how a hypothetical professional women’s soccer franchise could develop and succeed in Milwaukee, Wis. Developed by professors Carter Rockhill and Jon Bruning, the Sports Management Think Tank seeks to bring together...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, Illinois man sentenced to 20 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. A jury found Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois guilty in September of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The shooting happened at a gas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Chicago Defender

ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor

ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
carthage.edu

Join us for the final Tuesday Chapel of the fall term

The last Tuesday Chapel of fall term will take place from 11:40 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. Join Pastor Kara Baylor for a 20-minute service of word, reflection, song, and communion. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Center for Faith and Spirituality. For more...
KENOSHA, WI
WSPY NEWS

Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
GENOA, IL

