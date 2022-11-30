Read full article on original website
carthage.edu
Women’s Wrestling Hosts Quad Duals; Picks up First Program Victory over Lakeland
KENOSHA, Wis. — Playing their second home contest of the season, the Carthage College women's wrestling team fell to Northern Michigan before picking up a 34-10 win over Lakeland. The victory was the first dual meet win in program history. Final score: Northern Michigan 36 - Carthage 8. Location:...
insidenu.com
Ten candidates to replace Jim O’Neil as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator
On Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern football announced it had parted ways with three coaches, the most notable of them defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil. The struggles of O’Neil’s defense, which gave up at least 17 points in 21 of 24 games under the DC, were well-documented during his tenure in Evanston.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
3 hospitalized after SUV rollover crash in Boone County
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a violent crash in rural Boone County, near Summerfield Zoo. Police said all three victims were in a single SUV that left Pearl Street Road and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field. First responders had to rescue two people from the […]
Five bodies found in Buffalo Grove home
Authorities in the northern suburbs have found five bodies inside a home, in what officials say appears to be a domestic murder-suicide incident.
carthage.edu
Carthage’s French Theatre class presents ‘On purge bébé!’ Dec. 7
The Modern Languages Department invites you to see “On purge bébé!” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Admission is free. “On purge bébé!” is a one-act comedy by French playwright Georges Feydeau. It will be directed and acted by members of Carthage’s French Theatre class. Performers include Eric Taylor ’23, Claire Bromley ’23, James Ritchhart ’23, and Angelica Sion ’23, as well as Professor Pascal Rollet.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
carthage.edu
Sports Management Think Tank launches inaugural project
The Carthage Sports Management Think Tank is launching their inaugural project, a feasibility study that seeks to explore how a hypothetical professional women’s soccer franchise could develop and succeed in Milwaukee, Wis. Developed by professors Carter Rockhill and Jon Bruning, the Sports Management Think Tank seeks to bring together...
3 adults, 2 young girls found dead in Buffalo Grove home ID'd
Court documents show there was a history of violent threats Andrei Kisliak made to his wife Vera Kisliak.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, Illinois man sentenced to 20 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. A jury found Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois guilty in September of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The shooting happened at a gas...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boone County (IL) Fire Protection District No. 2 Reinforces Fleet with Fourth Toyne
BELVIDERE, IL (December 1, 2022) – Taking delivery of a brand new, custom-built Toyne Pumper, the Boone County Fire Protection District No. 2 has enhanced its overall emergency response capabilities. This delivery represents the department’s fourth Toyne apparatus in active service. Established in 1947, this fire department has...
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
carthage.edu
Join us for the final Tuesday Chapel of the fall term
The last Tuesday Chapel of fall term will take place from 11:40 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. Join Pastor Kara Baylor for a 20-minute service of word, reflection, song, and communion. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Center for Faith and Spirituality. For more...
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
