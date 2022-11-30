Read full article on original website
Related
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
KTVZ
Former Trump White House counsel and his deputy testify to Jan. 6 criminal grand jury
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin testified to a federal grand jury for several hours in Washington, DC, on Friday, indicating the Justice Department had compelled the men to answer more questions in the January 6, 2021, criminal investigation despite challenges from Donald Trump’s legal team.
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Everything we know about Biden’s rental cars bursting into flames at Nantucket
The fire began just after 5am on 29 November in a rental car overflow car park at Nantucket airport. By the time emergency responders arrived, the blaze had engulfed five SUVs and come within 40 feet of airport fuel tanks. The Nantucket Current was first to report that the five Hertz-owned late model SUVs had been returned to the airport by Secret Service members less than 24 hours earlier. The security detail had been protecting President Joe Biden during his annual Thanksgiving weekend holiday. News of the fire spread fast — fuelling conspiracy theories about might have been the...
KTVZ
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 — years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited — were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.
Senate passes Barr’s CAROL Act to honor late wife
This will prevent families across the nation from experiencing the same loss that has profoundly impacted me, our girls, and Carol's entire family," said Congressman Barr.
KTVZ
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
KTVZ
Chief of staff to New York attorney general resigns amid ‘misconduct’ allegations, source says
Ibrahim Khan, the chief of staff to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, has resigned amid “misconduct” allegations, according to a source with the attorney general’s office. Khan was accused of “inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman,” and James hired a law...
KTVZ
Iranian athlete’s family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered. Rekabi competed without her hijab in South Korea in October, just as anti-regime protests swept Iran following...
KTVZ
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal “what really happened” inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop. But on Friday,...
KTVZ
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner’s transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner’s transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration. “The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner’s...
Comments / 0