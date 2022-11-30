ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Everything we know about Biden’s rental cars bursting into flames at Nantucket

The fire began just after 5am on 29 November in a rental car overflow car park at Nantucket airport. By the time emergency responders arrived, the blaze had engulfed five SUVs and come within 40 feet of airport fuel tanks. The Nantucket Current was first to report that the five Hertz-owned late model SUVs had been returned to the airport by Secret Service members less than 24 hours earlier. The security detail had been protecting President Joe Biden during his annual Thanksgiving weekend holiday. News of the fire spread fast — fuelling conspiracy theories about might have been the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KTVZ

Iranian athlete’s family home demolished by officials, media outlet says

The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered. Rekabi competed without her hijab in South Korea in October, just as anti-regime protests swept Iran following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy