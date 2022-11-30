Read full article on original website
Related
kunm.org
Doctor pushes for NM to require lockups to provide substance use treatment
People incarcerated in New Mexico have limited access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. A bill expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session would change that by making it state law for all corrections facilities in the state to consistently provide it. Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the University of New Mexico Health Science Center Dr. Nathan Birnbaum treats patients returning home from prison and jail and has been working to get the bill in front of lawmakers.
kunm.org
With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
kunm.org
FRI: Finalists chosen for NM regulatory commission that oversees utility rates, + More
Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. New Mexico's governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission that oversees utility rates and will help chart the state's course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating...
kunm.org
Report: Hospital patients without insurance pay higher rates
A revised report presented to the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee shows prices for hospital procedures depend on who is paying the tab. The report shows that uninsured patients paying out of pocket often have the highest rates. The report says there are usually four different prices for any...
Comments / 0