People incarcerated in New Mexico have limited access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. A bill expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session would change that by making it state law for all corrections facilities in the state to consistently provide it. Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the University of New Mexico Health Science Center Dr. Nathan Birnbaum treats patients returning home from prison and jail and has been working to get the bill in front of lawmakers.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO