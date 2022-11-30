Read full article on original website
Related
msueagles.com
Eagles Fight Tough, but Fall Late Against Evansville Friday
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 20-point performance from the bench, but fell 75-65 to the Evansville Purple Aces at home Friday. The Eagles had two players score in double figures, led by Veronica Charles, who had 19 points and eight steals. Isabel Gonzalez added 11 points and Hallie Rhodes added nine points and two blocks.
fox56news.com
Boyle County completes 4A championship three-peat feat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County has done it again for the third season in a row. The Rebels defeated Corbin 32-26 at Kroger Field on Friday to win their third straight 4A state championship, and 11th in program history. It’s the second time in the Rebels (13-2)...
QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Will Replace Will Levis?
The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions. Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are ...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather: Another rain, wind maker ahead Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a mainly clear and cold night across the region with lows in the 20s, clouds thicken up on Friday with the rain chances increasing late day. While a shower or two cannot be ruled out through the late afternoon, best rain chances arrive overnight. Winds will also crank up with gusts up to 40+ mph at times. A quick-moving cold front sweeps across the state early on Saturday pushing the rain out of the area by lunchtime.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
WLKY.com
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
hamburgjournal.com
Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022
Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs
This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris is resigning. The school board officially accepted her decision at a meeting Monday night. She represents District 1, which includes areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road. “It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and...
WKYT 27
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
WTVQ
Lexington sees first flu-related death as cases nearly double from last week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington had its first flu-related death this season as the number of reported flu cases nearly doubled from last week. According to a Facebook post from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Wednesday, 276 lab-confirmed cases were reported this week compared to 144 last week. There are now 724 total cases, with one death this flu season.
fox56news.com
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
Comments / 0