Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball outlasts Kansas and former teammate to advance to NCAA regionals
Nebraska’s defense was great early, and good enough late to help the Huskers to a four-set win against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Friday. There were some really anxious moments in the fourth set, but Nebraska finished off the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24...
KU volleyball’s NCAA tournament run ends after loss to Nebraska
KU lost to two-seed Nebraska, 3-1, in the NCAA tournament second round.
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
HuskerExtra.com
No. 2 seed Nebraska sweeps Delaware State in NCAA first-round action
The Delaware State volleyball team doesn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-1 on its roster, so the Nebraska defense went to work on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska won 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 at the Devaney Center. Nebraska had 15 blocks, and Lexi Rodriguez added...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Continues to Adjust their Line up During the NCAA Tournament; Tonight they Meet Kansas
Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) vs Kansas (19-10, Big 12 8-8) When: Friday, December 2nd, 2022, 7 pm. Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter, Maryville, TN. #2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L, Yorktown, IN. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter, Waverly,...
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.
Ernest Hausmann in the Wisconsin game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) Nebraska football had a busy day on Thursday, as three players entered the transfer portal. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, wide receiver DeColdest Crawford, and offensive lineman Brant Banks all entered the portal, per Nick Shultz, Griffin McVeigh, and Andrew Graham of On3.com.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
1011now.com
Nebraska volleyball rolls in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a dominant sweep of Delaware State Thursday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers never trailed in the match and won each set by double digits.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces Delaware State in the Opening Round of the NCAA Tournament
Nebraska (24-5, B1G 16-4) vs Delaware State (24-6, MEAC 11-3) When: Thursday, December 1st, 2022, 7 pm. Nebraska (24-5, B1G 16-4) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter, Maryville, TN. #2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L, Yorktown, IN. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter, Waverly,...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Falls at No. 9 Virginia Tech
The Huskers are 0-3 in road games this year
Huskers succumb to No. 9 Hokies
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but No. 9 Virginia Tech jumped to an early lead and pulled away late with an 85-54 women's basketball win over the Huskers at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday night. Nebraska slipped to 5-3 with its second loss to...
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - December 1
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. 64 yards: DuBose avoids doom. The distance: 64 yards. The star: Doug DuBose. The date: Sept. 22,...
North Platte Telegraph
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule pursuing FCS offensive prospects in transfer portal
LINCOLN — As new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule assembles his coaching staff, the Huskers already got busy making their initial offer to a transfer portal player. Not surprisingly, it’s an offensive lineman. Rhode Island right tackle Ajani Cornelius, who has started for the Rams since his redshirt freshman...
SportsGrid
Better Hire: Matt Rhule or Luke Fickell?
A pair of Big Ten West jobs opened up in the middle of this college football season as Nebraska parted ways with Scott Frost and Wisconsin relieved Paul Chryst of his head coaching duties. The Cornhuskers let Mickey Joseph handle the remainder of the campaign, while Wisconsin went with former player and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in the interim. Shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, both positions were permanently filled when Nebraska hired Matt Rhule and Wisconsin poached Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. These hires will inevitably be compared as the programs battle each other in the same league (and the same division).
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska football stands during a practice.Photo by(Nebraska Football/Nebraska Athletics Communications Office) Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is looking at visiting the Nebraska football program, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.
KETV.com
President Ted Carter calls new head football coach Matt Rhule a fantastic addition to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met on Friday, and President Ted Carter updated his "strategic plan" that he laid out earlier this year. It includes, first: setting a new bar for student access and success. Second: winning the competition for talent. Carter said he...
Former Nebraska Interim Football Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested
Joseph was detained by police Wednesday after a domestic disturbance.
