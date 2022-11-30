ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

No. 2 seed Nebraska sweeps Delaware State in NCAA first-round action

The Delaware State volleyball team doesn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-1 on its roster, so the Nebraska defense went to work on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska won 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 at the Devaney Center. Nebraska had 15 blocks, and Lexi Rodriguez added...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Huskers succumb to No. 9 Hokies

Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but No. 9 Virginia Tech jumped to an early lead and pulled away late with an 85-54 women's basketball win over the Huskers at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday night. Nebraska slipped to 5-3 with its second loss to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - December 1

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. 64 yards: DuBose avoids doom. The distance: 64 yards. The star: Doug DuBose. The date: Sept. 22,...
LINCOLN, NE
SportsGrid

Better Hire: Matt Rhule or Luke Fickell?

A pair of Big Ten West jobs opened up in the middle of this college football season as Nebraska parted ways with Scott Frost and Wisconsin relieved Paul Chryst of his head coaching duties. The Cornhuskers let Mickey Joseph handle the remainder of the campaign, while Wisconsin went with former player and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in the interim. Shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, both positions were permanently filled when Nebraska hired Matt Rhule and Wisconsin poached Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. These hires will inevitably be compared as the programs battle each other in the same league (and the same division).
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention

NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
LINCOLN, NE

