Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Rays give out biggest free-agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free-agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game
A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown
Brown is wanted on a battery charge that stems from an alleged incident that took place on Nov. 28. A judge on Nov. 29 denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from possessing firearms or ammunition if he was considered a threat to himself or others, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.
New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury
The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
DeCamara goes off on Doc Rivers, Josh Harris: 'It makes me sick'
Joe DeCamara compared the Eagles to the Sixers and owners Jeffrey Lurie to Joshua Harris, stating how Lurie is willing to fire a head coach quickly when he feels the culture declining.
Chiefs' coach Matt Nagy responds to Patrick Mahomes' wild draft story
Patrick Mahomes recently shared a wild NFL Draft story, crediting coach Matt Nagy for helping him become a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes said Nagy gave him advanced access to plays he was to go over with head coach Andy Reid ahead of the 2017 Draft, essentially helping the quarterback cheat.
2 Bold Predictions For Chiefs Vs. Bengals
When you look across the NFL landscape, Week 13 is full of great matchups. None are better than the showdown in Cincinnati between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. This game features two top...
Top college football conference championship Twitter trolls
Conference championship and potential College Football Playoff implications brought out feisty Twitter trolls over the weekend.
Sonny Dykes says TCU belongs in CFP despite OT loss to Kansas State
Sonny Dykes hopes the committee will look past No. 3 TCU's lone blemish this season, an overtime defeat at the hands of Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.
Washington Huskies disrespected by CFP Committee – Rose Bowl/New Year’s 6 in doubt
The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and the Washington Huskies are ranked 12th. That ranking has major bowl implications. Apparently, the College Football Playoff Committee doesn’t think very highly of the Washington Huskies. They put out their rankings on Tuesday and did UW wrong. Normally,...
Panthers owner David Tepper is under investigation for possible misuse of public money
Earlier this year, Panthers owner David Tepper walked away from a construction project in South Carolina that would have resulted in a new practice facility and headquarters for his team. Sometimes, however, it’s not quite so easy to disengage. Via the Associated Press, a criminal investigation has commenced regarding...
Should The Pacers Be Trade Deadline Buyers Or Sellers?
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this year. Their preseason win total was set at 23.5 and they have already reached the halfway point just 21 games into the season. Indiana sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-9. They...
Boston Celtics' Addition Of Malcolm Brogdon Is Perhaps Proof The Miami Heat Needed Better Offseason
Life is good for Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. He's playing on the league's best team and comfortable in his role as the top reserve. “This is a treat for any NBA player," Brogdon told reporters earlier this week. Whether you ask Marcus Smart, [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, anybody, it’s a treat to play on a team like this.”
