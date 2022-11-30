Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Aerosmith Cancels Two Shows Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled two shows of its Las Vegas residency as frontman Steven Tyler deals with health issues. "It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform," the band said in a statement issued Friday.
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Share Sweet Birthday Tributes To Youngest Daughter
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating their youngest daughter on her 21st birthday on Tuesday (December 6). The country superstars shared their sweet tributes to Audrey McGraw on their social media channels. “Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!” Tim captioned a reel on Instagram, set to his heartfelt early...
Report: Amy Robach Was Finalizing Split From Andrew Shue
Lots of people are up in arms about the off-camera relationship that appears to be happening between "GMA3" anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Now sources are saying that it may not be as scandalous as people think - because she's been in the final stages of finalizing her divorce from her husband, actor Andrew Shue.
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Watch: Ghostly Face Appears in Window of Haunted British Castle
Footage from a paranormal investigation at a purportedly haunted British castle shows the eerie moment when a ghostly face appears to be peering through a window. The creepy video was reportedly filmed by ghost hunter Stuart James during a visit to the medieval site Oxford Castle. Explaining that he and his team were "let in overnight and were the only people there" at the time of the investigation, there appeared to be at least one instance wherein they may have been joined by one of the centuries-old location's resident spirits.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Emily Ratajkowski, Tyra, Olivia, Keke Palmer, Britney!
Emily Ratajkowski doing a TikTok dance in a half shirt is my early Christmas present to you. Happy Birthday Paula Patton is 47. The beautiful actress was once married to Robin Thicke. Tyra Banks reflects on her journey from 'supermodel to super businesswoman' in a new Instagram post celebrating her...
Life As A Third Sister Wife Wasn’t What She Expected
When she was growing up in a polygamist church, Christine Brown thought the best way to participate was to become a third wife, but now the Sister Wives star says the practice no longer appeals to her. “I just looked at the society as a whole as being extremely fear...
Gabrielle Union Protects Child While Insinuating Boosie BadAzz is Gay
Actress Gabrielle Union had a live interview with journalist Jemele Hill in November 2021. Many empowering moments were shared, but the most viral is probably the most shady as well. At one point, Ms. Union begins speaking on rapper Boosie BadAzz, suggesting he’s in the closet and more. She says,...
Big Changes Reportedly Coming To "DWTS"
Some folks may be shuffling off of “Dancing With The Stars.” The need to bring in new viewers is reportedly going to shake things up for the reality show, including removing some familiar faces. A source with the production has revealed the show is looking for “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”
'GMA' Anchors Taken Off Air After Relationship Revealed
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled from the air after their relationship went public. According to TMZ, ABC sources told them the network's executives called the relationship a distraction and the next steps are being sorted out. The network's President, Kim Godwin, reportedly made...
