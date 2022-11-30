Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
kunr.org
Marc Garber joins KUNR as Morning Edition host
KUNR’s Michele Ravera, who’s hosted Morning Edition since February, is staying at the station and is returning to her midday shift, which includes producing programs like “On the Shelf” with the Washoe County Library. Garber comes to Reno after a career that took him to hosting...
cityofslt.us
Join Us for the 2nd Annual Festival of Winter Lights
Brighten up your holidays by attending the Festival of Winter Lights. This outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8pm. Attendees can look forward to a...
2news.com
Carson City Fifth Graders Set to Sing at Tree Lighting Event
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s will perform as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Capitol steps in downtown Carson City Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Music...
The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction
For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
SFist
Huge Booty of Sunken SF Gold Rush Treasure To Be Auctioned Off Saturday in Reno
The S.S. Central America sunk in 1857, and 425 people did not make it off alive. But their artifacts have been recovered, and will be up for auction at a Saturday antiquities event in Reno. When the steamer boat S.S. Central America left San Francisco for Panama in 1857, it...
KOLO TV Reno
Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
2news.com
December Events Taking Place in Virginia City
Dec. 1 – 18 Support small businesses by completing holiday shopping at Virginia City’s unique and boutique stores this year. Stay the night, eat at a restaurant, and be entered to win one of 10, $100 gifts. Visitors can bring receipts to the Visitors Center and receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in town. Ten winners will be selected to each receive $100 to spend in Virginia City. Shop between Dec. 1 – 18. Winners announced Dec. 19. Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
nevadabusiness.com
Elevation Entertainment Plans for New Resort Casino in Reno
California-based Elevation Entertainment has submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino experience. The new entertainment destination, currently coined Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino, is intended to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourism and business travel given its close proximity to the Reno Sparks Convention Center, while also adding high-end entertainment and gaming options in the area.
Luxe rooms and EV amenities make this Tahoe hotel a standout
There's onsite laundry, a restaurant and a pool.
Record-Courier
10:30 a.m. Update: Tonight's fireworks show still a go in Gardnerville
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the town is still planning on its fireworks show. While there may be rain or snow in Heritage Park, as long as the wind isn't above 20 mph the fireworks may still be launched. The wind seems to be...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department create 2023 calendar featuring “The Rescuers and the Rescued”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the purrrfect gift to get any of your feline-loving family member or friend this holiday season! The Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department partnered together to create “The Rescuers and the Rescued” 2023 calendar. Nicole Theodoulou from NHS and RFD firefighter,...
KOLO TV Reno
Parody of Nightmare Before Christmas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday season? One option is to attend a local play. It’s a parody of The Nightmare Before Christmas put on by the TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada and will be used as a fundraiser for the group.
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
KOLO TV Reno
39 North Pole Village returns this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help make a holiday event come alive again this season. 39 North Downtown is looking for volunteers to help with 39 North Pole Village. The family friendly holiday light festival will take place Dec. 1 - 3 at Victorian Square Plaza. Volunteers are needed as early as Nov. 30 to help set up. You can help put together the artificial Christmas trees, place garland, and more.
mynews4.com
Reno's airport makes changes to runways due to earth's magnetic fields shifting
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The world is shifting — literally. The earth's magnetic field shifted magnetic north. It's always moving. Over the decades, magnetic north moved enough that manual compasses have to be recalibrated, paper maps may be outdated, and airport runways have to be renamed.
2news.com
St. Vincent's Food Pantry Providing Holiday Spirit Food Baskets Next Week
(November 30, 2022) On Monday, December 5, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry to provide more than 1,000 holiday baskets to local and rural Nevada families. Families will pick-up their holiday meal kits at the Food Pantry on 500 E. Fourth Street in Reno. It goes from 9 a.m. to noon...
