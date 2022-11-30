ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Marc Garber joins KUNR as Morning Edition host

KUNR’s Michele Ravera, who’s hosted Morning Edition since February, is staying at the station and is returning to her midday shift, which includes producing programs like “On the Shelf” with the Washoe County Library. Garber comes to Reno after a career that took him to hosting...
RENO, NV
cityofslt.us

Join Us for the 2nd Annual Festival of Winter Lights

Brighten up your holidays by attending the Festival of Winter Lights. This outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8pm. Attendees can look forward to a...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Carson City Fifth Graders Set to Sing at Tree Lighting Event

Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s will perform as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Capitol steps in downtown Carson City Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Music...
CARSON CITY, NV
SFGate

The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction

For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

December Events Taking Place in Virginia City

Dec. 1 – 18 Support small businesses by completing holiday shopping at Virginia City’s unique and boutique stores this year. Stay the night, eat at a restaurant, and be entered to win one of 10, $100 gifts. Visitors can bring receipts to the Visitors Center and receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in town. Ten winners will be selected to each receive $100 to spend in Virginia City. Shop between Dec. 1 – 18. Winners announced Dec. 19. Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Elevation Entertainment Plans for New Resort Casino in Reno

California-based Elevation Entertainment has submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino experience. The new entertainment destination, currently coined Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino, is intended to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourism and business travel given its close proximity to the Reno Sparks Convention Center, while also adding high-end entertainment and gaming options in the area.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Parody of Nightmare Before Christmas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday season? One option is to attend a local play. It’s a parody of The Nightmare Before Christmas put on by the TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada and will be used as a fundraiser for the group.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday

The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations

STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

39 North Pole Village returns this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help make a holiday event come alive again this season. 39 North Downtown is looking for volunteers to help with 39 North Pole Village. The family friendly holiday light festival will take place Dec. 1 - 3 at Victorian Square Plaza. Volunteers are needed as early as Nov. 30 to help set up. You can help put together the artificial Christmas trees, place garland, and more.
RENO, NV

