This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
Click10.com
Broward College’s health sciences veteran retires after nearly 6 decades
DAVIE, Fla. – Nancy Estes, a graduate of the University of. North Carolina, started teaching at Broward College in 1964. She witnessed the college’s growth and over the years she adapted to the digital demands of the job. Her “Do’s and Don’ts” list was still online on Friday...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Coral Springs Resident Carter Bonas Named 2022 Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year
One Coral Springs kid has hit a hole-in-one with one of America’s famous magazines. On November 23, Sports Illustrated named Carter Bonas as their SportsKid of the Year for his golf, business, and philanthropy accomplishments. Sports Illustrated details the 11-year-old’s journey to the top and challenges he overcame to...
cbs12.com
'A very dark day:' Former U.S. Ambassador denounces recent antisemitism in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — As the nation grapples with a series of high-profile incidents of antisemitism, a synagogue in Boca Raton is giving members of the Jewish community a private space to discuss it at an event led by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel. David Friedman spoke in...
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
Today is Giving Tuesday! If you are looking for an opportunity to support non-profit organizations, today is the day. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the mission to support non-profit organizations through donations of money and time. Simply put – “To do good.” Last year, Giving Tuesday raised more than $400 million through online donations. The Chamber’s charitable foundation – The Golden Bell Education Foundation – has been supporting the Boca Raton Public School system for over 30 years. Please consider supporting Golden Bell by making a donation! Your generous support will enable us to continue to give to our local public schools. Our students and teachers thank you!
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
fiu.edu
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell visits FIU
FIU hosted U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell on Dec. 1. Campbell is a top HHS official whose portfolio includes broad oversight in provisioning and managing the department’s human resources. She is passionate about reaching university students interested in a career of service, especially those from minority-serving institutions, as she noted during her visit.
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
wlrn.org
Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo
COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale mayor asks Attorney General for help as city remains without commission
Faced first with a recount, then uncertainty about a candidate's eligibility to hold an office he was elected for, Fort Lauderdale has been without a functioning city commission since the midterm elections. The five-person board only has two members because three newly-elected members have yet to be sworn in. Two...
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
flkeysnews.com
‘We feel her presence’: Lourdes soccer dedicates season to seniors after boating accident
The support for Katy Puig has come from far and wide. Country music star Zac Brown, actor Kevin James, soccer icon David Beckham and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Erik Spoelstra and Chris Quinn are among those in the sports and entertainment worlds who have taken some time to send their well wishes to Puig, a soccer star at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in Miami.
upressonline.com
Adjunct professor Andy Thomson steps away from politics following electoral defeat
Following his election defeat to Republican nominee Peggy Gossett-Seidman for a seat in District 91 of the Florida House of Representatives, Democratic nominee Andy Thomson is stepping away from politics indefinitely. Thomson, an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University, was leading with 51% to Gossett-Seidman’s 49% during Election Day on...
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
elitetraveler.com
The Boca Raton Re-emerges Following $200m Refurbishment
The iconic Tower hotel is the flagship of the resort’s renovation. The iconic Boca Raton resort, which encapsulates five different hotels, has re-established itself as one of South Florida’s most sought-after destinations with the revealing of its mammoth renovation. The resort’s Tower hotel has been the focus for...
Old Lisbon to Open in Aventura Next Spring
The family-owned brand’s Aventura location replaces a previous Old Lisbon in Sunny Isles Beach
