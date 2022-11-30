ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive

MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Today is Giving Tuesday! If you are looking for an opportunity to support non-profit organizations, today is the day. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the mission to support non-profit organizations through donations of money and time. Simply put – “To do good.” Last year, Giving Tuesday raised more than $400 million through online donations. The Chamber’s charitable foundation – The Golden Bell Education Foundation – has been supporting the Boca Raton Public School system for over 30 years. Please consider supporting Golden Bell by making a donation! Your generous support will enable us to continue to give to our local public schools. Our students and teachers thank you!
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The seasons of Coach Green’s Life

“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?

“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
MIAMI, FL
fiu.edu

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell visits FIU

FIU hosted U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary of Administration Cheryl Campbell on Dec. 1. Campbell is a top HHS official whose portfolio includes broad oversight in provisioning and managing the department’s human resources. She is passionate about reaching university students interested in a career of service, especially those from minority-serving institutions, as she noted during her visit.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere

2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo

COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
MIAMI, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
flkeysnews.com

‘We feel her presence’: Lourdes soccer dedicates season to seniors after boating accident

The support for Katy Puig has come from far and wide. Country music star Zac Brown, actor Kevin James, soccer icon David Beckham and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Erik Spoelstra and Chris Quinn are among those in the sports and entertainment worlds who have taken some time to send their well wishes to Puig, a soccer star at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
upressonline.com

Adjunct professor Andy Thomson steps away from politics following electoral defeat

Following his election defeat to Republican nominee Peggy Gossett-Seidman for a seat in District 91 of the Florida House of Representatives, Democratic nominee Andy Thomson is stepping away from politics indefinitely. Thomson, an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University, was leading with 51% to Gossett-Seidman’s 49% during Election Day on...
FLORIDA STATE
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
elitetraveler.com

The Boca Raton Re-emerges Following $200m Refurbishment

The iconic Tower hotel is the flagship of the resort’s renovation. The iconic Boca Raton resort, which encapsulates five different hotels, has re-established itself as one of South Florida’s most sought-after destinations with the revealing of its mammoth renovation. The resort’s Tower hotel has been the focus for...
BOCA RATON, FL

