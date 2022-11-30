Don’t put the Knicks’ latest loss, or their underwhelming 10-13 record, on coach Tom Thibodeau. Jalen Brunson believes that would be misplaced blame. “It’s on us. We’re the players out there not battling,” Brunson said after the Knicks’ fourth straight loss at the Garden, 121-100, to the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon. “It’s his job to put us in [the right] positions, which he’s done.” If the team’s struggles continue, Thibodeau’s job security will inevitably become a topic of discussion. The Knicks won just 37 games last year and were supposed to be improved. While they have played well on the road, going 6-6,...

