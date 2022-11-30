ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

Despite the loss, USC football is officially back

The result of Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship game didn’t matter. It was already set in stone. USC is back. It sounds pretty shameless — especially after a demoralizing, soul-crushing, life-draining 47-24 loss at the hands of Utah, one which killed the Trojans’ College Football Playoff chances — but it remains true.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Revenge not served for Trojans in Pac-12 Championship Game

On week one of the college football season, the task could not be more clear: win them all, and you’re in. A one-point loss at Utah on Oct. 15 thrust USC’s fate into the hands of the committee, and just as destiny had finally been delivered back to Southern California, the boogeyman from Salt Lake City returned to send the Trojans’ playoff fate right back to a meeting room in Grapevine, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet

Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert

USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football

The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
jammin1057.com

Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas

As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s keys to winning the Pac-12 Championship

After yet another otherworldly performance by sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams — when he decimated the Notre Dame defense through running, passing and even punting — the Trojans only need one more win to claim the Pac-12 Championship and likely send themselves to their first ever College Football Playoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Unpack the Pac: USC on the verge of ending Pac-12 five-year playoff drought

Forget about the Kardashians; the Pac-12 has been the most incredible reality show on television this year. Between thrilling upsets, heroic comebacks, a legendary coach abruptly resigning and Deion Sanders possibly coming out west, I don’t know how you can’t anoint the Pac-12 as the world’s best reality show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s movement for an on campus skate park gains traction with official petition

USC skateboarders say they are tired of being kicked off campus, and they’re trying to do something about it. In the last two months, hundreds of students have signed a petition to build a skatepark at USC, citing community building and improved well-being as potential benefits of the project.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Subject Librarians: How their specialized knowledge supports the USC community

With finals on the horizon, USC students will head into the libraries to do some last-minute cramming and paper writing. While these students likely know that there are librarians that can help them find books and track down academic papers or even films, they might not know about subject librarians — whose work can help them both inside and beyond the classroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl

A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
ORLANDO, FL
uscannenbergmedia.com

Holiday celebrations take place at USC, UCLA, and across L.A.

USC hosts Snowfest, an event hosted by USC Student Affairs to kick off the holiday season featuring an ice skating rink, hot chocolate, an inflated snow globe, and more. We talk to students about what they look forward to in the holidays and we tell you about holiday activities in LA in the weeks to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Ex-GHS coach, remembered at Rowley Pk. vigil

Former Gardena High assistant football coach and long- time Los Angeles Unified School District teacher and dean Ron Williams passed away of an apparent heart attack at age 52 on Nov. 11 while he and his wife, Sherrell, were visiting Sherrell’s family in Oakland. Williams was an assistant football...
GARDENA, CA

