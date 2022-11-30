Read full article on original website
uscannenbergmedia.com
Despite the loss, USC football is officially back
The result of Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship game didn’t matter. It was already set in stone. USC is back. It sounds pretty shameless — especially after a demoralizing, soul-crushing, life-draining 47-24 loss at the hands of Utah, one which killed the Trojans’ College Football Playoff chances — but it remains true.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Revenge not served for Trojans in Pac-12 Championship Game
On week one of the college football season, the task could not be more clear: win them all, and you’re in. A one-point loss at Utah on Oct. 15 thrust USC’s fate into the hands of the committee, and just as destiny had finally been delivered back to Southern California, the boogeyman from Salt Lake City returned to send the Trojans’ playoff fate right back to a meeting room in Grapevine, Texas.
Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet
Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
onefootdown.com
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert
USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football
The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dont'e Thornton to USC, Pitt's Downturn, Ty Thompson to the Portal
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dont'e Thornton will land at USC...
How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory
Twitter reacted after the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
jammin1057.com
Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas
As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s keys to winning the Pac-12 Championship
After yet another otherworldly performance by sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams — when he decimated the Notre Dame defense through running, passing and even punting — the Trojans only need one more win to claim the Pac-12 Championship and likely send themselves to their first ever College Football Playoff.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Unpack the Pac: USC on the verge of ending Pac-12 five-year playoff drought
Forget about the Kardashians; the Pac-12 has been the most incredible reality show on television this year. Between thrilling upsets, heroic comebacks, a legendary coach abruptly resigning and Deion Sanders possibly coming out west, I don’t know how you can’t anoint the Pac-12 as the world’s best reality show.
Grant Buckey, 3-star defensive lineman, flips from USC Trojans to UCLA Bruins
Liberty-Bakersfield (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Grant Buckey had been committed to the USC Trojans since mid-June. Until Thursday. That's when the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive standout elected to flip to the UCLA Bruins. "I'm excited to announce after careful consideration I will be ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s movement for an on campus skate park gains traction with official petition
USC skateboarders say they are tired of being kicked off campus, and they’re trying to do something about it. In the last two months, hundreds of students have signed a petition to build a skatepark at USC, citing community building and improved well-being as potential benefits of the project.
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Subject Librarians: How their specialized knowledge supports the USC community
With finals on the horizon, USC students will head into the libraries to do some last-minute cramming and paper writing. While these students likely know that there are librarians that can help them find books and track down academic papers or even films, they might not know about subject librarians — whose work can help them both inside and beyond the classroom.
mynewsla.com
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Holiday celebrations take place at USC, UCLA, and across L.A.
USC hosts Snowfest, an event hosted by USC Student Affairs to kick off the holiday season featuring an ice skating rink, hot chocolate, an inflated snow globe, and more. We talk to students about what they look forward to in the holidays and we tell you about holiday activities in LA in the weeks to come.
gardenavalleynews.org
Ex-GHS coach, remembered at Rowley Pk. vigil
Former Gardena High assistant football coach and long- time Los Angeles Unified School District teacher and dean Ron Williams passed away of an apparent heart attack at age 52 on Nov. 11 while he and his wife, Sherrell, were visiting Sherrell’s family in Oakland. Williams was an assistant football...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Details are scarce as Provost Zukoski abruptly steps down on the day before Thanksgiving Break.
Charles Zukoski will be stepping down from his post as provost for unspecified reasons, President Carol Folt announced on November 22 in an email. Folt notified the community of Zukoski’s departure in an email from We Are SC the day before Thanksgiving that many, but not all, students received.
