Senate Averts Rail Strike Despite Bipartisan Votes Against Bill
The Senate on Thursday passed legislation that narrowly averted a nationwide shutdown of the country’s rail system, forcing holdout unions to accept an earlier agreement reached between rail workers and their managers. The bill passed 80-15, with several prominent nay-sayers including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). Some of those naysayers wanted an additional measure included for paid sick leave for rail workers, though it ultimately didn’t pass the Senate. “I don’t think Congress should be in a position of having to negotiate labor deals, but, if we’re forced to do so, then I’ll only support one that at least nods toward what workers’ priorities are,” Rubio said, according to NPR. The legislation, which now awaits President Biden’s signature, likely thwarted a recession by making a proposed Dec. 9 strike illegal. Biden, whose administration brokered the initial agreement that was rejected by some unions, defended not including paid sick leave in it—instead saying his goal is to ultimately make it available to “everybody.”
