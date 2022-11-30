Read full article on original website
Eater
Brooklyn’s New Dominican Barbecue Spot Is Serving Some of the City’s Best Smoked Meats
Ruben Santana started Bark Barbecue in his backyard in Ozone Park in the summer of 2020, dispensing brisket smoked over hardwood from his garage. Eventually, he parked his smoker across the street from Vito Locascio Field in the same neighborhood, and later did a series of pop-ups, mainly in Queens bars. He later scored slots at various Smorgasburgs and upgraded his smoker, but this was barbecue with a difference: While the meat was treated Texas style, the sides were distinctively Dominican, creating a unique New York City hybrid. As he told NBC News, “Who would have known that, in the barbecue culture, rice was what was missing.”
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan and Brooklyn resi markets continue fall back to Earth
Manhattan and Brooklyn’s residential markets notched small wins last month amid rising interest rates and constrained inventory. Signed contracts rose month-over-month for the third time since August in Manhattan and increased in Brooklyn for the first time in the same period, according to a monthly report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Both have been falling falling annually since April as levels struggle to come up against last year’s historically hot “rocketship,” report author Jonathan Miller said.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights
In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New NYC rock club to open in shuttered Pyramid Club venue
The space that was formerly home to the legendary Pyramid Club is set to get a second life. The owner of the East Village’s 24-year-old Library bar and the beloved, but long-gone, Cake Shop is bringing the neighborhood its first rock club in a generation, Curbed first reported. “This...
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
shorefrontnews.com
Welcome Back Floridian Diner!
How great to see the original Floridian Diner reopened under new owners and new name – Floridian Plaza Diner. I previously enjoyed many excellent meals for decades going back to the early 1970’s at the Floridian Diner. Over the years, we have seen the demise of too many diners. Diners have been part of my life from teenage years to today. Eating out is a periodic ritual with either friends or family. Portions are generous. Who never took a doggie bag home with leftovers to eat the next day. Between the customary soup, salad, rolls, coleslaw and pickles along with the main course — dinner could satisfy the heartiest appetite. Many time, we bagged our desserts to go. Neighborhoods all over NYC have seen changes over time. Many new immigrant groups sometimes favor their own ethnic foods and restaurants. Diners have also lost customers over time to numerous fast food restaurants. Many of their menus have expanded to also include breakfast items and a greater variety of items to select from for lunch or dinner. Remember these people are our neighbors. Our local entrepreneurs who own and operate diners have continued to invest in our community creating new employment opportunities. They work long hours, pay taxes and provide local employment. If we don’t patronize our local restaurants, they don’t eat either.Why not honor the found memories we had at diners which have come and gone by continuing to patronize our remaining diners. Here’s hoping that handful of remaining Kings County diners including the Floridian Plaza Diner don’t go the way of the dinosaurs into permanent extinction.
Massive fire rips through top floor of Harlem apartment building: FNDY
MANHATTAN (PIX11) –A five-alarm fire in a Manhattan apartment building early Saturday morning has left seven firefighters and two residents with minor injuries, officials said. Firefighters responded to the fiery inferno at 617 West 141st Street around 2 a.m., according to FDNY. Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and smoldering flames. Approximately 198 firefighters […]
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Hospital worker splashed in face, burned with caustic liquid on Brooklyn subway commute
A woman was splashed in the face and burned with a caustic liquid in the subway as she was headed to work at a hospital in Brooklyn on Friday morning, police said.
Commercial Observer
NY Studio Factory, Brooklyn Prospect Charter School Lease 71K SF at Sunset Yards
Two new tenants have leased a total of 70,820 square feet in Sunset Yards at 341 39th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Brooklyn Prospect Charter School took 50,732 square feet while coworking space New York Studio Factory signed on for 20,088 square feet, both in long-term leases, to open new locations in the building, according to Newmark, which represented landlord New Gables Capital. Newmark declined to provide the asking rent.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Progresses at 255 East 77th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Kicking off our annual end-of-year countdown of the 31 tallest projects underway in New York is 255 East 77th Street, a forthcoming 36-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Naftali Group, the 475-foot-tall structure will yield 170,481 square feet with 55 units, as well as 3,861 square feet of retail space, two cellar levels, and 33 enclosed parking spaces. Alba Services is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 1481 Second Avenue and located at the corner of Second Avenue and East 77th Street.
brickunderground.com
How much to tip building staff, tipping advice from a veteran doorman, & more
This week readers visted Brick Underground for our annual holiday tipping guide. We updated how much you should give your doorman, super, porter, and other building staff this year in part to reflect the impact of inflation. Also of interest: A 22-year veteran doorman in an Upper East Side rental...
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building
Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.
15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.It happened around 11:30 a.m.Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."
Truth About Cars
Activists Empty Tires on Dozens of SUVs in NYC
My grandmother used to tell me, “you can say almost anything you want as long as you say it respectfully.” That’s not entirely true for a bunch of reasons, but it can apply to specific situations. For instance, this group of climate “activists” deflating tires on SUVs in Brooklyn may have the right message, but delivering it through hundreds of flat tires is more likely to end in violence than any meaningful change.
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
