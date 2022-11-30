How great to see the original Floridian Diner reopened under new owners and new name – Floridian Plaza Diner. I previously enjoyed many excellent meals for decades going back to the early 1970’s at the Floridian Diner. Over the years, we have seen the demise of too many diners. Diners have been part of my life from teenage years to today. Eating out is a periodic ritual with either friends or family. Portions are generous. Who never took a doggie bag home with leftovers to eat the next day. Between the customary soup, salad, rolls, coleslaw and pickles along with the main course — dinner could satisfy the heartiest appetite. Many time, we bagged our desserts to go. Neighborhoods all over NYC have seen changes over time. Many new immigrant groups sometimes favor their own ethnic foods and restaurants. Diners have also lost customers over time to numerous fast food restaurants. Many of their menus have expanded to also include breakfast items and a greater variety of items to select from for lunch or dinner. Remember these people are our neighbors. Our local entrepreneurs who own and operate diners have continued to invest in our community creating new employment opportunities. They work long hours, pay taxes and provide local employment. If we don’t patronize our local restaurants, they don’t eat either.Why not honor the found memories we had at diners which have come and gone by continuing to patronize our remaining diners. Here’s hoping that handful of remaining Kings County diners including the Floridian Plaza Diner don’t go the way of the dinosaurs into permanent extinction.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO