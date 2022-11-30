Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
Top WWE Star Training For In-Ring Return (PHOTO)
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has revealed that she’s currently training for her WWE return. Flair’s most recent match saw her drop the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. The Queen has teased her comeback several times during her absence,...
Yet Another Former WWE Star Returning?
Is there another former WWE star headed back to the company? As Triple H continues to bring back fan favorites, will another be added to the list soon?. With news breaking yesterday of an IMPACT star who is reportedly confirmed as returning to WWE, could a fan favorite act be together again soon?
Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt recently entered his first feud since he made his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October. Wyatt has been feuding with LA Knight in recent weeks, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the culprit behind the attacks, with many believing...
Top AEW Star Records Voice Over For ‘Huge’ Animated Show
A top AEW star has recorded their first voice over for an animated show. Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has recently entered a feud with rapper Bow Wow after defending the title against Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. Often tipped for major success both in and outside of...
Former ROH Champ Debuts On AEW Rampage & More Final Battle Matches Announced
On tonight’s AEW Rampage, more matches for Ring of Honor’s upcoming pay-per-view, Final Battle were announced. A former Ring of Honor World Television Champion made their debut appearance on AEW Rampage to challenge Keith Lee during a backstage interview segment. While Keith Lee was talking to Renee Paquette...
Popular WWE Star Admits He Didn’t Enjoy Major Title Reign
WWE star Kevin Owens has admitted that he didn’t enjoy his Universal Championship reign as much as he believes he should have. Owens was the second ever Universal Champion, following Finn Balor’s 24 hour reign with the gold. After winning the title in a fiveway bout in August...
Tyson Fury dominates Derek Chisora to retain belt
Tyson Fury delivers a one-sided beating of Derek Chisora to keep his WBC and lineal heavyweight championships. Fury turned his aim to unified champ Oleksandr Usyk, who sat ringside.
Update On WWE Star’s Injury Ahead Of December 2 SmackDown
There has been an update on the injury to Raquel Rodriguez ahead of tonight’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of SmackDown, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked both Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in the backstage area. After the attack, Ronda...
Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another released WWE star has returned on SmackDown tonight (December 2) after some speculation had them as a Triple H pick. On tonight’s edition of SmackDown, a major return from the pool of formerly released stars as Triple H brought another star “home” to WWE. During a...
Top AEW Star Addresses Fans Following Dynamite
A top AEW star addressed the fans following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis. At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. This bout was retroactively turned into the first match of the best of seven series.
WWE Star Getting Another Character Relaunch
Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2) featured a new vignette for an existing WWE star who is getting another character relaunch. After a series of vignettes previously aired sharing her personal and emotional backstory, Lacey Evans has returned with a new set of SmackDown vignettes. With commentary harkening...
Video: Current NXT Star Goes Off On Tryout Athletes For Lack Of Energy
WWE has shared a video of NXT star Grayson Waller offering WWE tryout attendees some valuable advice. On November 30 and December 1, WWE held a tryout at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Over 30 athletes took part in the tryout, with the hopes of earning a WWE contract.
Huge Update On William Regal Joining WWE
UPDATE – Major news has now emerged on when William Regal’s AEW contract expires, find out more at this link. A big update has just emerged on the status of AEW’s William Regal potentially heading back to WWE under Triple H. According to PWInsider, “all signs” are...
WWE Star Reveals Major Surgery Amid Return Rumors
Despite being recently rumored to be returning soon, one WWE star has seemingly rebuffed that by posting to social media about having undergone a major surgery. Taking to his Instagram account, Robert Roode posted several photos including an x-ray of his neck and a thumbs up pose from a hospital bed!
WWE Star Hypes Up Big Match With Throwback Photo
The final of the SmackDown World Cup is set to take place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. On last week’s show, Santos Escobar earned his spot in the final by defeating Butch in the opening match of the night. Later on, Ricochet shocked the world by...
WWE Name Admits He’d Call NXT A Developmental Brand After AEW Beat Them In Ratings
Current SVP of Live Events and former writer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has explained how Triple H and Vince McMahon saw ‘Black and Gold’ NXT. Prior to the September 2021 reboot, NXT was a fan-favourite promotion, featuring top former indie stars. What started out as a...
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
