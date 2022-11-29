MediView, GE Healthcare to Bring Augmented Reality Solutions to Medical Imaging

Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
How smart contracts can improve efficiency in healthcare
Smart contracts are self-executing lines of code that run atop blockchains and are triggered once a set of predetermined conditions are met. They are used to automate the execution of online agreements without the involvement of third parties. Today, they are used across many industries, including the healthcare industry. The...
NASDAQ
AI and IoT: The Ultimate Combination of Technological Advances?
If you keep up with technological advances, you’ll know the internet of things (IoT) is making our devices and their data increasingly interconnected — and predictions suggest there will be 75 billion devices of this kind by 2025. Meanwhile, AI has applications that range from automating manual tasks to analyzing data. Yet an even more exciting discussion is how these technologies can combine to offer more powerful solutions — sometimes called artificial intelligence of things (AIoT).
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
bhbusiness.com
HelloHero Secures $4.3M for Pediatric Behavioral Health Tech Platform
Youth-focused behavioral health tech startup HelloHero has raised $4.3 million of a $5 million round. The round, disclosed on November 25, brings the company’s total funding to at least $21.5 million, according to public documents. HelloHero provides children with telehealth services. These include mental health, speech and language pathology,...
Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp
Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
techaiapp.com
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
salestechstar.com
Domo Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program
Domo announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker. Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with...
technologynetworks.com
Novel Integrated Platform Promises To Accelerate Drug Discovery
Many successful drugs have their origins in natural sources such as plants, fungi, and bacteria, but screening natural products to identify potential drugs remains a difficult undertaking. A new approach using molecular biology, analytical chemistry, and bioinformatics to integrate information from different screening platforms addresses some of the biggest challenges...
thefastmode.com
NETSCOUT Announces Interoperability of Omnis Cyber Intelligence with Amazon Security Lake
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced the successful interoperability of Omnis™ Cyber Intelligence (OCI) with Amazon Security Lake, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deliver advanced network detection and response (NDR) insights. With comprehensive network visibility, contextual cybersecurity investigation, and...
datafloq.com
Cloud-based App Development: Cost, Time and Benefits
As technology continues to advance with cutting-edge breakthroughs, cloud-based solutions are taking over the digital sphere. The world’s top businesses are relying on cloud computing apps to keep their operations running efficiently. Serverless designs can further simplify the hardware, boost operational effectiveness, and give you more control over your application activities.
ffnews.com
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
hstoday.us
U.S. Cyber Command, DARPA Initiate Rapid Cyber Capability Prototyping and Integration Pilot
The United States Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) and DARPA are kicking off a pilot program aimed at getting new cyber capabilities into the hands of cyber operators faster. Known as Constellation, the pilot program will enable the flow of new cyber capabilities resulting from high-risk, high-reward cyber science and technology (S&T) research by creating a user-directed, incremental, and iterative pipeline to accelerate the creation, proving, adoption, and delivery of those capabilities into CYBERCOM’s software ecosystem.
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
aiexpress.io
Ketos Receives Investment from Accenture Ventures
Ketos, a San Jose, CA-based knowledge intelligence firm that makes use of a proprietary expertise platform to assist organizations monitor and tackle water effectivity and high quality, acquired an funding from Accenture (NYSE: ACN)’s Accenture Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make...
myscience.org
Looking beyond ’technology for technology’s sake’
Whether building robots or helping to lead the National Society of Black Engineers, senior Austen Roberson is thinking about the social implications of his field. Austen Roberson’s favorite class at MIT is 2.S007 (Design and Manufacturing I-Autonomous Machines), in which students design, build, and program a fully autonomous robot to accomplish tasks laid out on a themed game board.
thefastmode.com
Cisco AppDynamics Announces Major Updates to its Cloud-native Observability Solution
Cisco AppDynamics announced major updates to its cloud-native observability solution AppDynamics Cloud. Business transaction insights combines business transaction monitoring with AppDynamics Cloud's continuous-context experience. This allows organizations to expand observability over cloud-native applications correlated with business context across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment and beyond. The AIOps-derived insights enable teams to observe applications the same way customers and end users experience them and quickly take action to optimize performance and remediate issues in near real-time.
satnews.com
Kleos’ partnership with UP42 provides Guardian LOCATE on UP42’s marketplace
Kleos Space S.A, a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance Data-as-a- Service (DaaS) and Mission-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider, has partnered with leading geospatial developer platform and marketplace, UP42, to provide Kleos’ precision RF geolocation data and industry intelligence to their platform users. Under the partnership, Kleos’ geospatial data product, Guardian LOCATE, will...
thefastmode.com
PM Factory Netherlands Deploys Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Packet Gateway
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, announced the deployment of its cloud-native Packet Gateway (PGW) to PM Factory B.V. in the Netherlands. PM Factory can now significantly elevate its Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) offering from 2G and...
marktechpost.com
Understanding The Data Types For Machine Learning And Data Science
Machine learning (a subfield of AI) aims to program computers to learn and grow as people do. Machine learning may automate virtually any activity that can be solved using a pattern or set of data-developed rules. It’s crucial to have a firm grasp of the various data kinds to clean and preprocess the data in preparation for use with ML algorithms. For machines to recognize patterns in data, it must first be translated into a numerical representation. This will allow us to pick the top-performing models that can quickly and accurately identify the underlying patterns. Knowing the various data formats enables one to select the most suitable preprocessing methods and conversions. In addition, it will let us execute top-notch visualizations and unearth previously unknown information.
Comments / 0