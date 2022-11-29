MediView, GE Healthcare to Bring Augmented Reality Solutions to Medical Imaging

Machine learning (a subfield of AI) aims to program computers to learn and grow as people do. Machine learning may automate virtually any activity that can be solved using a pattern or set of data-developed rules. It’s crucial to have a firm grasp of the various data kinds to clean and preprocess the data in preparation for use with ML algorithms. For machines to recognize patterns in data, it must first be translated into a numerical representation. This will allow us to pick the top-performing models that can quickly and accurately identify the underlying patterns. Knowing the various data formats enables one to select the most suitable preprocessing methods and conversions. In addition, it will let us execute top-notch visualizations and unearth previously unknown information.

7 DAYS AGO