The Little Car Company has announced that it will be launching a Series B funding strategy as a result of its immense market demand. Those not familiar with the brand may recognize some of its creations such as the Ferrari Testarossa J. You may also recall the nifty Aston Martin DB5 Junior kitted with faux-headlight-mounted machine guns. Essentially, the company specializes in miniature replicas of some of the world's finest classic cars, all powered by electricity, and all fully drivable and licensed by the manufacturers.

2 DAYS AGO