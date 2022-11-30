Read full article on original website
Related
Formula 1 Cancels Major Race For 2023 Season
The 2023 Formula One Championship season is currently slated to feature 24 races in more than 20 countries. But a sudden cancellation could lead to a major shakeup in the schedule. On Friday, Formula One officially cancelled the Chinese Grand Prix. It is the fourth year in a row that...
'Very Little Class' - Sergio Garcia On Certain European Ryder Cup Players
Sergio Garcia has decreed that certain European Ryder Cup players have 'very little class' in a recent interview
The Little Car Company Takes Another Step Toward Becoming The Next Big Thing
The Little Car Company has announced that it will be launching a Series B funding strategy as a result of its immense market demand. Those not familiar with the brand may recognize some of its creations such as the Ferrari Testarossa J. You may also recall the nifty Aston Martin DB5 Junior kitted with faux-headlight-mounted machine guns. Essentially, the company specializes in miniature replicas of some of the world's finest classic cars, all powered by electricity, and all fully drivable and licensed by the manufacturers.
