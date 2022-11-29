ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, WV

Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Fired up for Christmas: Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department keeps busy serving community throughout holiday season

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department is keeping the Christmas spirit alive this holiday season, by bringing back more than one annual tradition for the community to participate in. The first event took place last Friday night, at the Christmas in Shepherdstown tree lighting ceremony by McMurran Hall....
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Lootpress

This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
DC News Now

3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Berkeley Heights teacher’s aide faces two felony counts over treatment of disabled student

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A teacher’s aide at Berkeley Heights Elementary School has been charged with two felony counts of battery and assault of a disabled child. Billy Jean Wyatt of Martinsburg was charged with the two counts after two pre-K teacher’s aides reported seeing Wyatt pull the hair of a four-year-old non-verbal autistic boy on the playground of the school in October of this year.
MARTINSBURG, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA

The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
WHITE POST, VA
dhsthebuzz.org

First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title

On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Rustic Roads Program Proposed For Frederick County

It would replace the Rural Roads program. Picture from Frederick County Government. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes could be coming to Frederick County’s Rural Roads Program. During her public information briefing on Tuesday, County Executive Jan Gardner says the Scenic and Rural Roads Advisory Committee is recommending a new program be set up. “First, the county will be establishing a brand new program called Rustic Roads Program which will permanently establish rustic road preservation as a county priority,” she said. “The Rustic Roads Program incorporates all the roads that are currently in the Rural Roads Program designating these roadways as exceptionally rustic.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Highest-paying business jobs in Cumberland

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cumberland, MD-WV using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Garden & Gun

You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips

We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Confirmed case of bird flu found at farm in Maryland

BALTIMORE - A confirmed case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI). or bird flu, has been detected in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI. State...
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
FREDERICK, MD
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying business jobs in Chambersburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Former Police Chief on guaranteed income for squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Paying squeegee kids to stay off the corners is part of the plan being rolled out by the Mayor's squeegee collaborative. The guaranteed income, more resources, and job opportunities are part of an effort to provide better outcomes for squeegee kids. The former Chief of Police...
MARTINSBURG, WV

