Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Fired up for Christmas: Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department keeps busy serving community throughout holiday season
SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department is keeping the Christmas spirit alive this holiday season, by bringing back more than one annual tradition for the community to participate in. The first event took place last Friday night, at the Christmas in Shepherdstown tree lighting ceremony by McMurran Hall....
WJLA
Md. school division plans to use $65M in remaining COVID funds on electric buses, and more
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News on Your Side is tracking what public schools are doing with billions of dollars in unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds. Some school districts plan to use the money on electric school buses and other projects that have nothing to do with addressing learning loss worsened by the pandemic.
This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
Metro News
Berkeley Heights teacher’s aide faces two felony counts over treatment of disabled student
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A teacher’s aide at Berkeley Heights Elementary School has been charged with two felony counts of battery and assault of a disabled child. Billy Jean Wyatt of Martinsburg was charged with the two counts after two pre-K teacher’s aides reported seeing Wyatt pull the hair of a four-year-old non-verbal autistic boy on the playground of the school in October of this year.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs Salt Cave adds halotherapy to the town’s litany of spa rituals
This story begins in the salt mines of Eastern Europe, where miners were said to emerge from their toil with rejuvenated skin, greater lung capacity and a reduced incidence of respiratory ailments. Healing spas began to spring up around the salt mines, catering to people with a range of respiratory...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA
The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
dhsthebuzz.org
First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title
On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
wfmd.com
Rustic Roads Program Proposed For Frederick County
It would replace the Rural Roads program. Picture from Frederick County Government. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes could be coming to Frederick County’s Rural Roads Program. During her public information briefing on Tuesday, County Executive Jan Gardner says the Scenic and Rural Roads Advisory Committee is recommending a new program be set up. “First, the county will be establishing a brand new program called Rustic Roads Program which will permanently establish rustic road preservation as a county priority,” she said. “The Rustic Roads Program incorporates all the roads that are currently in the Rural Roads Program designating these roadways as exceptionally rustic.”
Ocean City Today
Highest-paying business jobs in Cumberland
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cumberland, MD-WV using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Garden & Gun
You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips
We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County
Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland. Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a poultry farm in Washington County.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
CBS News
Confirmed case of bird flu found at farm in Maryland
BALTIMORE - A confirmed case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI). or bird flu, has been detected in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI. State...
Wbaltv.com
Federal lab testing confirms case of bird flu at poultry farm in Western Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Federal lab testing confirmed a case of bird flu at a farm in Western Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture released a statement Wednesday, confirming the lab results that found a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza at a poultry farm in Washington County. MDA...
Commercial Observer
Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.
Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in Chambersburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Police Chief on guaranteed income for squeegee kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Paying squeegee kids to stay off the corners is part of the plan being rolled out by the Mayor's squeegee collaborative. The guaranteed income, more resources, and job opportunities are part of an effort to provide better outcomes for squeegee kids. The former Chief of Police...
Comments / 1