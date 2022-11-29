Read full article on original website
Hammer Museum Preps Expansion Unveiling, Sydney Modern Opens with Gender Parity, and More: Morning Links for November 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A DISPATCH FROM DOWN UNDER. On December 3, the Art Gallery of New South Wales will open to the public a vast new wing, dubbed Sydney Modern, which doubles its exhibition space. One notable feature of the opening at the SANAA–designed venue, which was built for some AU$344 million (US$231 million), is that just over half of the art it is displaying (53 percent) was made by women, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The museum will host nine days of free programs, including performances and panel discussions, ArtAsiaPacific reports. And Designboom has a photo-rich feature on the building, which is the first public Australian...
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
nativenewsonline.net
Here's What’s Going On in Indian Country: Dec. 1 —Dec. 8
This weekend and next week in Indian Country, holiday markets kick off, film screenings abound and the American Association of Indian Affairs celebrates 100 years with the first annual Tribal Museum Day. Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country. Saturday,...
Making Modernism review – the genius of Käthe Kollwitz stands out like a raw wound
The eyes of Käthe Kollwitz, black and hopeless, look at you like messengers of death from a lithograph the German artist made of herself in 1934. You don’t need much knowledge of modern history to guess why the socialist Kollwitz was in despair, a year after Hitler became chancellor of Germany. But is she really “making modernism”, as the title of this exhibition claims, in this confession of private anguish and political shock? Kollwitz’s self-portrait in her 60s is as timeless as Rembrandt’s as a broken old man.
drifttravel.com
The St. Regis Venice Brings in Avant-Garde Botanical Studio Mary Lennox to Offer a Lush Festive Intervention
A tireless advocate for modernity, The St. Regis Venice has made a name for itself as a hub of contemporary art that celebrates the hotel’s gorgeous heritage bones while embracing innovation in all its forms. In its latest creative partnership, the property collaborated with Berlin-based Studio Mary Lennox to design festive and sculptural interventions that will be on display across the hotel spaces through the holidays.
Indonesian group first Asian artists to top power list after ‘antisemitic’ mural
An Indonesian collective that became embroiled in an antisemitism row earlier this year has taken the No 1 spot in the annual ranking of the contemporary art world’s most influential people and organisations. The ruangrupa group, founded in Jakarta in 2000, are the first artists from Asia to top...
Nearly Two Dozen Looted Artifacts Seized From Major Met Donor’s Art Collection
Over the past year and a half, nearly two dozen works allegedly looted from Turkey and Italy have been returned to their countries of origin from the collection of philanthropist Shelby White, who also sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Newspaper reports. An investigation into White’s extensive collection is ongoing. White and her late husband Leon Levy donated $20 million to the Met to finance the the museum’s expanded wing of Greek and Roman art, and in 2008, White’s collection was previously investigated and 10 Greek and Etruscan objects in her collection were returned to Italy. Read it at The Art Newspaper
petapixel.com
Documentarian Ken Burns Charts US History in Fascinating Photos
Famous documentarian Ken Burns is exploring the history of the United States through a new book titled, In Our America. Burns assembled the book of his favorite images that best embody nearly two hundred years of the United States. “I’ve needed 45 years of telling stories in American history, of...
myscience.org
Thousandth entry in the Musicals Encyclopedia at the University of Freiburg
Online project aims to document all original performances and premieres of musicals in the German-speaking world since 1945. After three years, the thousandth entry has already been made: The online musical lexicon gathers information on all premieres and first performances of popular musical theatre in the German-speaking world since 1945. On 30 November 2022, the thousandth entry was made with a text on the musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" in a current production of the Ronacher Theatre in Vienna. It is edited by Berlin theater scholar Dr. Wolfgang Jansen and Klaus Baberg , Board member of the Friends and Patrons of the German Musical Archive, in conjunction with the Center for Popular Culture and Music (ZPKM) at the University of Freiburg. "It is wonderful that the encyclopedia is growing so dynamically. The enormous diversity of works in popular music theater is becoming increasingly apparent," says Dr. Michael Fischer , Executive Director of the ZPKM.
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
myscience.org
Naomi Oosterman publishes groundbreaking research in ’Art Crime in Context’
Dr. Naomi Oosterman (Arts & Culture Studies) and Dr. Donna Yates (Maastricht University) published a new edited volume titled "Art Crime in Context". The volume brings together empirical and theoretical case-study research on art and heritage crime. Drawing from a diverse group of both researchers and professionals, the book explores...
myscience.org
Masters Student in Visual Anthropology wins prestigious Grierson Best Student Documentary Award
Jami L. Bennett won the prestigious Grierson Best Student Documentary Award for her film Ten by Ten following the life of her sister Jessica who opened an American diner in South Korea which became famous overnight after being featured on a popular Korean. This November, University of Manchester Alumni Jami...
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
Men are given the brush off in Waterstones' book of the year contest as pro-female tome that celebrates work of women artists takes the prize
A book retelling the history of art through the work of female artists has been named the Waterstones Book of the Year. The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel challenges the narrative that men have paved the way in the art world and celebrates female painters, sculptors and visual artists.
disruptmagazine.com
How Henry James Gibson Established the Billy Rich Brand that Inspires Clients with Its Messages
Toxic language and toxic environments are detrimental to anyone’s mental health and overall well-being. People need a break from such a lifestyle and be reminded of the good that life has to offer. The clothing brand Billy Rich is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its fun designs bearing bold and encouraging statements. Founder and owner Henry James Gibson wants to use his clothing brand to promote positivity and hope not just among his clients but also to the rest of the world.
dornob.com
A State of Decay: AI-Generated Architecture Envisions Surreal Art Nouveau Structures
It’s hard to be aware of the limitations of human perception when we can’t quite wrap our minds around what else might be out there. For instance, there are animals and insects that perceive the world very differently than we do, navigating with an innate ability to detect the Earth’s magnetic fields and seeing as many as 99 million colors that our eyes can’t detect. Artificial intelligence offers a new way to push past those limitations and preconceived notions about what human creations like architecture should be or look like.
This New Coffee Table Book Chronicles the Evolution of the Iconic Cartier Tank Watch
The enduring appeal of the Cartier Tank is such that there are monographs consistently dedicated to the classic timepiece. The latest is a fully revised collectible edition of The Cartier Tank Watch by Franco Cologni. The new coffee table book builds upon the first edition that was published by Flammarion in 1998. Set to be released in February 2023, the fourth edition charts the evolution of the Tank over the past century with previously unpublished photos, extensive archival documents and a new chapter covering modern models released after 2017. Considered a true icon of contemporary watchmaking, the Tank was unveiled by Louis...
Patti Smith's photography book is a moving window into her world
Punk rocker and feminist icon Patti Smith has released a new book featuring images acting as mini windows into her world
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
