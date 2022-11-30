ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

What Did Patriots’ Mac Jones Say During Viral Sideline Tirade?

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve before, but his sideline tirade during “Thursday Night Football” showcased a new level of frustration. Jones, as captured on the Amazon broadcast during Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, was seen...
NESN

NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
New York Post

More of what should — and shouldn’t — be said from world of sports

Coffee taste like mud? Sure, it was just ground this morning. Notes, quotes and goats for a Sunday morning: It seems that when Robert Saleh isn’t coaching the Jets, he spends too much time watching football on TV. Here’s what he had to say, last week, about not playing RB James Robinson against the Bears: “James’ story is not over, obviously; I said that after our game. “It’s just a matter of getting north and south, and not every run is going to be perfect, not every run is going to the house, and just sticking his foot in the ground getting vertical...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy