SBF Reveals FTX Was Selling Assets That Didn’t Exist
In a live Twitter Space on Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to suggest that FTX was selling clients Bitcoin that did not exist. During the conversation with Ran Neuner, the host of the Crypto Banter podcast, Bankman-Fried sought to explain why customers’ ssets were missing on FTX’s spot exchange when the exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 in the U.S..
Uniswap Aims To Become Marketplace For ‘All Digital Assets’: NFT Chief
When Uniswap debuted its new, NFT marketplace aggregator on Wednesday, it also shuttered Genie, the NFT marketplace aggregator it had acquired in June. “The genie went back in the lamp,” Scott Gray, Genie founder-turned-Uniswap NFT chief, quipped. But Uniswap’s NFT marketplace isn’t just Genie with new, magenta branding, Gray...
Auros Misses $3.1M Loan Payment on Maple Finance
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we are covering today!. Auros, a crypto trading firm which claims on its LinkedIn profile to account for a “significant proportion of global cryptocurrency volume,” has missed a loan payment of 2,400 wrapped Ether (wETH), worth $3.1M as of Nov. 30. The news comes via M11 Credit, the counterparty which made the loan.
Hacker Makes Off With Millions After Minting Six Quadrillion of Ankr’s BNB Staking Tokens
Ankr, a web3 infrastructure project on BNB Chain, has suffered a major exploit with an attacker minting and dumping millions worth of its wrapped BNB token, aBNBc. On Dec. 2, Nansen, an on-chain analytics provider, flagged that six quadrillion aBNBc had been abruptly minted. It added that the hacker was...
What are ZK-Rollups?
Thanks to their distributed structure, blockchains tend to be slow. If a single transaction has to be verified across thousands of Ethereum’s nodes, this also makes the network expensive to use. Layer 2 systems are a potential answer to this issue, with rollups as the most popular scaling method.
Juan Benet is Working to Upgrade the Heart of The Internet with Blockchains
Juan Benet is the founder of Protocol Labs and the inventor of the Inter Planetary File System, a peer-to-peer network for storing and sharing data. He’s also the creator of Filecoin, a storage network incentivised by crypto. Both of Juan’s ventures are hugely ambitious as they are in direct competition with the basic rails of the internet, with protocols such as HTTP and data giants like AWS.
Markets Rally After Powell Hints At Smaller Interest Rate Hikes
Crypto markets rallied this week after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the next rate hike would be smaller than the mega-hikes of recent months. “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” Powell said in a speech Wednesday at the Brookings Institution.
SBF Says He ‘Did Not Commit Fraud’ in Latest Public Comments
The swift collapse of FTX was a “massive failure of oversight, of risk management,” disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried said in a live interview Wednesday evening. The hour-long virtual interrogation, which capped off the New York Times’ annual Dealbook Summit in New York City, was Bankman-Fried’s first live appearance since a run on customer deposits forced FTX to halt withdrawals and eventually file for bankruptcy.
