dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: trailer, release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, aka Indiana Jones 5, is on its way with Harrison Ford starring. We can't wait!
dexerto.com
That 90s Show: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
Kitty and Red Forman are returning, along with their iconic basement, for a whole new group of teenagers in the basement in That 90s Show. When That 70s Show first aired back in 1998, it took place 22 years after the show’s events, which began in 1976. Unfortunately for...
The Swimmers — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the movie telling an amazing true story
The Swimmers is a Netflix movie recounting the perilous journey of two brave refugee sisters, ending with a race at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Netflix confirms Luther movie release date and unveils new look at Idris Elba
Luther, it's cold outside
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off the MCU’s Phase 5, with the sequel set to premiere on February 17th, 2023. The third installment in the Ant-Man story should have higher stakes than its predecessors, delivering a story that will have major consequences for the future of the MCU. The events in Quantumania will be an important part of the Multiverse Saga story, preparing us for the next two Avengers movies.
Lionsgate Pushes Up Release Date For Gerard Butler Actioner ‘Plane’
Lionsgate has pushed up the release date for its Gerard Butler-led action-thriller Plane by two weeks. The film previously scheduled for January 27, 2023 will now open wide on the 13th. While the upcoming flick directed by Jean-François Richet (Assault on Precinct 13) was previously set to open against Vertical Entertainment’s Maybe I Do, Universal Picture’s Distant and IFC Films’ Worlds Apart with Bob Odenkirk, it will now contend on its opening weekend with Warner Bros.’ House Party reboot, Columbia Pictures’ A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks and Samuel Goldwyn Films’ The Devil Conspiracy. Plane follows the pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler), who...
Hot Package: Jonah Hill Sets Next Directing Gig With Secret Project ‘Outcome’, Keanu Reeves To Star
EXCLUSIVE: Here is a package that studios are expected to feast on before the Thanksgiving holiday: Deadline is hearing that Jonah Hill is attached to direct the film Outcome, with Keanu Reeves attached to star. Hill also co-wrote script with Ezra Woods. Hill’s Strong Baby banner is producing. Hill’s...
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Vikings Valhalla season 2: release date, plot, trailer, new characters and more
Vikings Valhalla season 2 will see Lief Eriksson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir and Harald Hardrada on the run in Scandinavia...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
GamesRadar
Scarlett Johansson sets first major TV role with Amazon death row thriller Just Cause
She'll play a journalist reporting on death row
Complex
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Movies, Games, and Shows Will Be ‘Connected’
James Gunn confirmed the DC Universe will have a more streamlined and cohesive approach with him and producer Peter Safran in charge. When asked on Twitter if there would be additional character stand-alone TV shows, similar to the HBO Max series Peacemaker, that would “add to the story for the DCEU,” Gunn responded, “Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation.)”
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
ComicBook
Dune Prequel Series Adds Shazam! Star in Key Role
The highly-anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, is currently in production but it's not the only Dune project fans have to look forward to. HBO Max's new prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood began filming in November and had an immediate shakeup when series creator Diane Ademu-John stepped down as co-showrunner on the series. Alison Schapker of Lost and Alias will now serve as sole showrunner. The series is set to star Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Today, Deadline reported that three new cast members are joining the series, including Shazam! and Cruella star Mark Strong.
startattle.com
Undercover Holiday (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that her overzealous security guard Matt is, in fact, her new beau. Startattle.com – Undercover Holiday 2022. Undercover Holiday is a Hallmark romance comedy directed by Bradley Walsh, from a teleplay written by Nina...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story
Paramount+ is offering a sneak peek at 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone origin story that stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. The action picks up on familiar grounds in Montana, where fans will see the beginnings of the Dutton homestead that is now featured on Yellowstone. There are also some welcome new faces on the prequel, like Game of Thrones‘ Jerome Flynn as a local heavy and Timothy Dalton as a wealthy sophisticate with cool wheels who becomes neighbors to the Duttons. That will probably not end well. 1923 also features stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom),...
New trailers out for summer blockbusters
Studios released new trailers for upcoming summer movies this week, teasing everything from a new Indiana Jones installment to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Erik Davis, managing director at Fandango, joins CBS News to discuss the trailers and the summer blockbuster season.
