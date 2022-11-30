ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

How Chinese netizens swamped China’s Internet controls

A week ago, demonstrators took to the streets of the northwestern city of Urumqi to protest China’s strict zero-COVID policy. That night, a much bigger wave of protest crested on Chinese social media, most notably on the super app WeChat. Users shared videos of the demonstrators and songs like “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Misérables, Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up,” and Patti Smith’s “Power to the People.”
The Associated Press

Hong Kong divided over China’s COVID-19 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong’s own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen...
US News and World Report

Chinese Farmers Let Cabbages Rot as COVID Curbs Disrupt Sales

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's vegetable growers are ploughing their produce back into their fields or leaving it to rot, as widespread restrictions to curb the spread of COVID cut off distribution channels and close markets. Thousands of tonnes of vegetables are unsold in central Henan province, one of the country's...
Markets Insider

Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are raising the alarm on the US economy. Here are 8 recession warnings from top commentators this week.

Michael Burry and Elon Musk this week flagged the risk of a severe US recession. Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, Leon Cooperman and Larry Fink also underlined the difficult economic situation. Experts have flagged inflation, rising interest rates, and global growth headwinds as major worries. Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark...
NBC News

The era of cheap money is over. How debt is hitting home for many consumers as interest rates soar.

Consumers are racking up credit card debt at a pace not seen in decades as inflation continues to pervade the U.S. economy. In the most recent quarter, which ended in September, consumers’ overall credit card balances increased by 15% — the largest year-on-year increase the New York Federal Reserve has measured in more than 20 years. In aggregate, balances are nearing $1 trillion, not adjusted for inflation, for the first time ever.
CNBC

Assessing China: What political unrest means for ETF investors

Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
TheStreet

What Is a Fiat Currency? Definition, Function & Characteristics

Fiat currency is a type of money that is created by a government and is not backed by a physical commodity like silver or gold. In other words, it is backed by the perceived stability and authority of the government that issued it and doesn’t represent an actual, physical store of value like gold bullion. Today, the most commonly used currencies in the world—like the U.S. dollar and the euro—are fiat currencies.
US News and World Report

China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

The Fed indicated today an interest rate increase in December won't be as aggressive as previous rate hikes. Investors have been hoping that the Federal Reserve would ease off of its rate hikes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BBC

India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022

Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
The Associated Press

Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005548/en/ Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)
Motley Fool

My Two Biggest Stock Market Predictions for December

Volatility should decrease with slower Fed rate hikes and the conclusion of third-quarter earnings season. December is a big month for retail stocks and consumer data. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report

Malaysia PM Anwar to Helm Finance Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he would also serve as the country's finance minister, retaking a cabinet role he first held 30 years ago. He named Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof - two coalition partners - as co-deputy prime...
CNBC

Europe's biggest buyer of bonds is starting to think about selling

With inflation at record highs and a number of rate hikes under its belt, markets are now awaiting details on how and when the European Central Bank will sell bonds. Back in October, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the discussions over bond sales will consider three main factors. "It is...
US News and World Report

Spain's Labour Market Resilient as Unemployment Drops in Nov

MADRID (Reuters) -Unemployment fell and net jobs were created in November in Spain, official data showed on Friday, reflecting strength in the labour market despite a slowing economy. The figures follow other recent data showing a slight easing of inflation and better than expected retail sales, raising hopes that Spain...
US News and World Report

J.P. Morgan Private Bank Invests in Two Swiss Fintechs

ZURICH (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Private Bank has invested in two Swiss fintech companies that specialise in software that helps advisers customise portfolios for wealthy clients in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, it said on Thursday. It gave no financial details of what it called a "strategic"...

