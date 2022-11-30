Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
How Chinese netizens swamped China’s Internet controls
A week ago, demonstrators took to the streets of the northwestern city of Urumqi to protest China’s strict zero-COVID policy. That night, a much bigger wave of protest crested on Chinese social media, most notably on the super app WeChat. Users shared videos of the demonstrators and songs like “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Misérables, Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up,” and Patti Smith’s “Power to the People.”
Hong Kong divided over China’s COVID-19 protests
HONG KONG (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong’s own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen...
US News and World Report
Chinese Farmers Let Cabbages Rot as COVID Curbs Disrupt Sales
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's vegetable growers are ploughing their produce back into their fields or leaving it to rot, as widespread restrictions to curb the spread of COVID cut off distribution channels and close markets. Thousands of tonnes of vegetables are unsold in central Henan province, one of the country's...
The latest terrible news for the stock market: The economy is booming again
A suddenly surging economy will force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. When that happens, investors and consumers better buckle up.
Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are raising the alarm on the US economy. Here are 8 recession warnings from top commentators this week.
Michael Burry and Elon Musk this week flagged the risk of a severe US recession. Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, Leon Cooperman and Larry Fink also underlined the difficult economic situation. Experts have flagged inflation, rising interest rates, and global growth headwinds as major worries. Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark...
The era of cheap money is over. How debt is hitting home for many consumers as interest rates soar.
Consumers are racking up credit card debt at a pace not seen in decades as inflation continues to pervade the U.S. economy. In the most recent quarter, which ended in September, consumers’ overall credit card balances increased by 15% — the largest year-on-year increase the New York Federal Reserve has measured in more than 20 years. In aggregate, balances are nearing $1 trillion, not adjusted for inflation, for the first time ever.
EU plans to propose power market overhaul by end-March 2023
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission will make a proposal to redesign the European Union's electricity market by the end of March next year, the bloc's head of energy policy said on Wednesday.
CNBC
Assessing China: What political unrest means for ETF investors
Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
What Is a Fiat Currency? Definition, Function & Characteristics
Fiat currency is a type of money that is created by a government and is not backed by a physical commodity like silver or gold. In other words, it is backed by the perceived stability and authority of the government that issued it and doesn’t represent an actual, physical store of value like gold bullion. Today, the most commonly used currencies in the world—like the U.S. dollar and the euro—are fiat currencies.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
Fed Inflation Gauge Slowed Again in October, Supporting Dovish Powell
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation slowed again in October, data published Thursday indicated, adding further support to Chairman Jerome Powell's indication of smaller near-term rate hikes following his closely-watched speech yesterday in Washington. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5% from last year, down from the...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Hit the Accelerator Today
The Fed indicated today an interest rate increase in December won't be as aggressive as previous rate hikes. Investors have been hoping that the Federal Reserve would ease off of its rate hikes.
BBC
India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022
Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005548/en/ Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
My Two Biggest Stock Market Predictions for December
Volatility should decrease with slower Fed rate hikes and the conclusion of third-quarter earnings season. December is a big month for retail stocks and consumer data.
US News and World Report
Malaysia PM Anwar to Helm Finance Ministry
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he would also serve as the country's finance minister, retaking a cabinet role he first held 30 years ago. He named Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof - two coalition partners - as co-deputy prime...
US News and World Report
Philippines Needs to Find Ways to Exploit South China Sea Resources, Says Marcos
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday, emphasising his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway. "That's a big thing for...
CNBC
Europe's biggest buyer of bonds is starting to think about selling
With inflation at record highs and a number of rate hikes under its belt, markets are now awaiting details on how and when the European Central Bank will sell bonds. Back in October, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the discussions over bond sales will consider three main factors. "It is...
US News and World Report
Spain's Labour Market Resilient as Unemployment Drops in Nov
MADRID (Reuters) -Unemployment fell and net jobs were created in November in Spain, official data showed on Friday, reflecting strength in the labour market despite a slowing economy. The figures follow other recent data showing a slight easing of inflation and better than expected retail sales, raising hopes that Spain...
US News and World Report
J.P. Morgan Private Bank Invests in Two Swiss Fintechs
ZURICH (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Private Bank has invested in two Swiss fintech companies that specialise in software that helps advisers customise portfolios for wealthy clients in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, it said on Thursday. It gave no financial details of what it called a "strategic"...
