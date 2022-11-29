ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

By JAMES ROBSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qtHg_0jS3dqtf00
1 of 10

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky.

The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16.

His celebration, he said, was in tribute to a friend who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. It could have also been in celebration of working his way into the starting lineup in Qatar.

“Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments,” said Rashford, who started his first game of the tournament. “I’m happy we are going through to the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we did today.”

Rashford scored two goals at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, making him the co-leading scorer at the World Cup with three goals — the same as France striker Kylian Mbappe and two others. Phil Foden, another England player who made his first start in Qatar on Tuesday, got the other.

Rashford played at the last World Cup in 2018 and also at the 2020 European Championship, but the 25-year-old Manchester United forward was considered to be fortunate to make England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad for this year’s tournament.

Ever since his miss in the penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Rashford has been going through a turbulent period in his career, compounded by injuries. He and teammate Bukaya Saka, both of them Black, were racially abused after missing their penalties in the shootout at Wembley Stadium.

“It has been a challenge for him,” said Southgate, who also led the team to the World Cup semifinals four years ago in Russia. “I went and saw him in the summer, had a big chat with him and he had some clear ideas on things he felt he needed to think about.

“You can see with his club there has been happiness in his performances and that has shown itself on the training ground. We have a different version (of him) completely to the Euros. That’s great for him and for us.”

In Qatar, Southgate opted to leave Rashford and Foden on the bench in the first two matches against Iran and the United States, starting with Saka and Raheem Sterling up front alongside captain Harry Kane.

Rashford came on a substitute in the 6-2 victory over Iran and scored one of the goals. Foden played 19 minutes in that match.

Against the United States, England was held to a 0-0 draw with Rashford again coming in off the bench.

The lineup changed for the final Group B match against Wales, and both Rashford and Foden took advantage of their time on the field.

Rashford put England in the lead with a free kick in the 50th minute, and followed it with that tribute to his late friend. Foden added the second only one minute later, and Rashford made it 3-0 in the 68th.

The win guaranteed England first place in the group. The team will next face Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Wales, which was playing at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, finished last in the group and was eliminated. The United States ended up in second place and will next face the Netherlands, while Iran finished third and was also eliminated.

It may have been captain Gareth Bale’s last match for his national team.

The former Real Madrid player had to come off the field at halftime because of a hamstring injury, but Wales coach Rob Page said he expects Bale to continue.

“He wants what’s best for the team. He understands that and he knew if he had gone back out he would have probably played at about 70%,” Page said. “When you are playing against a team like that you can’t carry anyone.

“I don’t think it will be the last time we see him in a Welsh jersey. There’s games starting again in March in the Euros (qualifying) and we want to get off to a flying start. We will see him in a jersey.”

KANE’S WAIT

Kane won the Golden Boot as the World Cup’s leading scorer four years ago in Russia, but he has yet to find the net in Qatar.

SOUTHGATE DELIVERS

Southgate is coaching England at a third major tournament, and he has navigated the group stage successfully each time. England reached the semifinals at the World Cup in Russia, and then went all the way to the final at Euro 2020.

The team hasn’t won a major trophy since its lone World Cup success in 1966 at home.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Uruguay players went after referees following elimination

Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
CBS Sports

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia: El Tri eliminated from FIFA World Cup before knockouts for first time since

Mexico's World Cup journey came to a close on Wednesday after 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia was not enough to see El Tri through to the knockout rounds for an eighth consecutive World Cup. Mexico's attack finally started to click in the final match day of the group stage with goals by Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, but Saudi Arabia snuffed the candle out on Mexico's hope with a late game stoppage time goal from Salem Aldawsari.
TODAY.com

USA soccer's Christian Pulisic has a pelvic contusion. Here's what that means

U.S. Men's National Team soccer star Christian Pulisic may've scored the winning goal against Iran during the 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 29, but he certainly paid a price, sustaining a pelvic contusion. After winning 1-0, the American team is advancing to play the Netherlands in round 16 of...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Japan get massive boost from controversial goal call

Japan were beneficiaries of a huge call in Thursday’s FIFA World Cup match that may wind up having a major impact on who advances from Group E. Japan entered Thursday’s games knowing that a win against Spain would put them through to the knockout stages. That looked unlikely for much of the first half, however, as Spain took an early 1-0 lead and controlled the majority of the first 45 minutes.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for Ghana handball in 2010

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused to apologise for his...
The Independent

World Cup: John Stones insists England’s Harry Kane every bit as good as Erling Haaland

England defender John Stones says Harry Kane is every bit as important a player as Manchester City star Erling Haaland.Stones has the pleasure of playing with both on a regular basis for both his club and national team.Ahead of England’s World Cup 2022 knockout fixture against Senegal, the defender praised his captain.“Players like those two, their quality always shines through,” Stones said.“They’re both incredible players and incredible within their own rights. Harry has always been incredible to play with and I’m sure he’ll get on the scoresheet soon.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clashBrazil suffer shocking defeat in day thirteen of the World CupJapanese fans join in singing Arab songs in Qatar
NBC Sports

Ghana, Uruguay crash out after another penalty kick miss and late drama

Uruguay beat Ghana but failed to secure their spot in the last 16 after pouring more World Cup misery on the Black Stars. Luis Suarez, who was in tears at full time after South Korea’s stunning late victory against Portugal knocked Uruguay out on goals scored, was heavily involved in both goals for Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the first half but they only arrived after Ghana missed, you guessed it, a penalty kick which was awarded via VAR.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Otto Addo resigns as Ghana boss after elimination

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Otto Addo has resigned as Ghana boss following their World...
The Associated Press

Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates

ROME (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.” “It’s a very strong signal,” the Ukrainian consul in Naples, Maksym Kovalenko, said, confirming his office received two letters containing fish eyes at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Nikolenko said the parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. That was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Costa Rica v Germany

Coach Luis Fernando Suarez says Costa Rica will relish the opportunity to upset the odds again at the World Cup. The Central Americans' hopes of reaching the last 16 in Qatar looked over after a 7-0 loss to Spain. But after beating Japan, a win over Germany would send them...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
585K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy